Kim Kardashian Likens Tom Brady To Step-Dad Caitlyn Jenner In Epic Transformation Jibe

After a 23-year-long football career, Tom Brady seems to defy age, looking even better since his retirement. The 46-year-old former quarterback’s appearance has transformed over the years, leaving fans wondering if he underwent plastic surgery. While the debate will probably persist, Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the question to Brady himself.

Kim, known for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” appeared on Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” live on Sunday, May 5. Although she was initially greeted with heavy boos upon taking the stage, she silenced the crowd with her killer jabs at Tom Brady.

Particularly, one of her jokes about Brady is circulating widely on the internet, earning her praise. Kardashian addressed the ongoing relationship rumors with Brady, after his divorce, playfully commenting on their compatibility. She jokingly said that their relationship would never work out, comparing Brady’s high cheekbones and silky hair to those of her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, who changed her gender in 2015. Kim stated,

“I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,”

As soon as she made the joke, a picture titled “The Evolution of Tom Brady” appeared on the screen, showing various stages of Brady’s appearance over time and how he might look in the future. Kim then concluded her joke by suggesting that Brady might undress her just to try on her clothes.

Key Moments From Kim Kardashian’s Roast of Tom Brady

During the Tom Brady roast, she delved into the rumors about her relationship with him, stating that she would never confirm whether they dated. Instead, she joked that when the time is right, she will “just release the tape,” referencing her tape scandal in 2007.

Furthermore, she stated how she was not in favor of roasting Tom Brady but humorously added that her family members had already done enough in defending former football players, indicating she won’t be doing the same. Here, she referred to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously served as O.J. Simpson’s attorney during his 1994 murder trial.

Later, Brady got a chance to roast Kim, and he didn’t disappoint. He joked about how Kim might be “terrified” to come to his show, not because of the fear of getting roasted, but because her kids would be at home with their dad, Kanye West. Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in 2021 and officially ended their six-year marriage in 2022.

Overall, their friendly banter added to the fun of Brady’s roast, which featured many famous guests including Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Andrew Schulz, and Kevin Hart, among others.

It was hard to pick the best performer, but Brady took the most brutal jokes about his ex-wife and her current jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend with ease. However, Brady emerged stronger than always, giving it back to all the roasters and winning the hearts of fans.