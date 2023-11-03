“He Knew Something That I Didn’t”: NFL Player Thanks Aaron Rodgers For Introducing Him To Ayahuasca

In the world of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers’ candid revelation about using ayahuasca sent ripples far beyond the football field, catching curiosity and controversy in equal measure. The four-time MVP’s public endorsement of the psychedelic has found an unexpected follower in Buffalo Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer, who recently expressed his gratitude towards the Jets QB for opening his eyes to the plant-based medicine.

Aaron Rodgers’ frank discourse on his ayahuasca experience—attributing consecutive MVP titles to the self-realization it promoted—has unexpectedly influenced a peer. Poyer, in a heartfelt nod on RG3 and The One’s podcast, credited Rodgers’ open-mindedness for his journey into the world of plant medicine, marking a rare moment of exposure and introspection.

Jordan Poyer Gets Inspired by Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Poyer credits Aaron Rodgers for sparking his interest in ayahuasca, a plant-based medicine. Rodgers’ open discussion about his own experiences on a talk show led Poyer to start his own exploration. “Aaron Rodgers opened me up to plant medicine with ayahuasca… I was very curious,” said Poyer during his chat with Robert Griffin III.

Poyer noted the positive change in Rodgers, particularly his calm during a tough football season, which made Poyer curious about the knowledge Rodgers seemed to possess. He added,

“I paid attention to him and how he handled the media. They had a tough season that year, and his way of handling the media and handling the questions, I could see it in his eyes that he knew something that I didn’t.”

According to Poyer, exploring ayahuasca was helpful for his sobriety journey as well. Despite some viewing Rodgers’ actions as unconventional, Poyer found truth in Rodgers’ positive evaluation of ayahuasca’s effects. He further mentioned, “A lot of people” think Rodgers is ‘crazy’ or off the wire.” But motivated by Rodgers’ televised conversation, Poyer ventured to Costa Rica for a spiritual retreat, engaging in several ayahuasca ceremonies and a night in a sweat lodge.

This experience allowed Poyer to open up mentally, confront personal issues, and alleviate some of the mental strain from a challenging season. Having benefited from his initial experience, Poyer plans to return to the retreat, bringing along relatives and teammates. Since coming back to the Bills with a fresh deal, Poyer is really lighting up the game again. He’s bouncing back strong after his injury and you can tell he’s got a new spark and some smart moves on the field.