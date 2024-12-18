mobile app bar

“He Looks Nothing Like (His Dad) Dominic”: Jason Kelce on the Appearance of Patrick Mahomes’ Lookalike Dylan Raiola

Suresh Menon
Published

Dylan Raiola [Left]; Jason Kelce [Center]; Patrick Mahomes [Right]

Dylan Raiola [Left]; Jason Kelce [Center]; Patrick Mahomes [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Dylan Raiola has now made a name for himself as a Patrick Mahomes lookalike — a doppelgänger even. Jason and Travis Kelce have also joined the conversation now, being in awe at the similarities between the two QBs. What surprised the elder Kelce, however, was how less Dylan looked like his dad, Dominic Raiola.

Jason was baffled that Dominic, a former Lions Center, looked like a complete unit, while his son, Dylan (the infamous Mahomes lookalike), was completely different.

“This guy that looks like Mahomes is Raiola, the old Lions centre’s son… He looks nothing like Dominic… This guy used to be just a pit bull. Look at that, chip off the old block,” observed Kelce on the latest episode of New Heights.

After comparing Dylan’s likeness to his dad, Travis shared his recent observation of Dylan at a game where he was impressed by the muscular frame he was carrying. Travis admitted that apart from the looks, the Cornhuskers QB also has a similar physique to Patrick Mahomes, only adding to their similarities.

“I think I saw Dylan at a cheese game not too long ago on the sidelines. Can’t miss him. Can’t miss him. Big dude, man. Big dude. You can see why he’s got the size like Pat does to play the quarterback position.”

After the Travis Hunter era, it looks like Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola is all set to be the face of college football. While he has caught the internet’s attention with his looks, SEC & Big 10 teams have also been impressed by the freshman’s stint at Nebraska.

For a freshman, stats of 12 TDs and 2,595 yards thrown are really decent numbers that show promise. Add to this, Dylan’s popularity and you have an NIL monster right there.

As per recent reports, Raiola could be paid $12.5 million or more, should he enter the transfer portal next season. Though Dylan seems to be happy with the Cornhuskers, the money being reported is also very lucrative.

In an ideal world, it would be great to see Dylan commit to Nebraska and repay the faith they showed in him by making him the starting QB in his freshman year itself.

But when you have a sum of money that can potentially change college football’s transfer dynamic, Dylan and his team do have a significant decision to make.

