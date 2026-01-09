“He Made a Mistake”: Cam Newton Alerts Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss Lock Horns With Miami in Fiesta Bowl

Ole Miss and Miami are set to collide in the Fiesta Bowl with far more at stake than a trip to the national championship game. The matchup unfolds in the shadow of Lane Kiffin’s exit from Oxford for LSU, a move that has reshaped the Rebels’ postseason run and turned this game into a referendum on Kiffin’s decision. As Ole Miss continues winning without him, the noise around what could have been only grows louder.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton added fuel to that fire, openly questioning whether Kiffin miscalculated by leaving when he did. Newton argued that if Ole Miss beats Miami and advances to the national championship, Kiffin would be forced to confront the reality that he walked away from something special. In Newton’s words, Kiffin “would even have to admit that he made a mistake,” because the very reasons he cited for leaving — chasing a national title and building an elite program — were already materializing in Oxford.

Newton emphasized that Ole Miss’ rise wasn’t just about the school or facilities, but about Kiffin himself. He compared Kiffin’s influence to Nick Saban’s at Alabama, explaining how true greatness attracts talent and curiosity across the sport. Newton pointed out that Saban’s dominance shaped an entire generation of coaches, many of whom are still alive in the College Football Playoff race today. In that same way, Newton said, Kiffin had become the central figure drawing elite recruits to Ole Miss. Players weren’t choosing Oxford simply for the program; they were choosing to play for Lane Kiffin.

According to Newton, Kiffin was in the process of becoming the architect of something bigger, someone others studied and tried to emulate. That momentum, he said, is what makes the timing of Kiffin’s departure so damaging. The worst-case scenario, Newton warned, is Ole Miss winning a national championship without Kiffin on the sideline. That outcome, he said, would be a “back breaker,” the kind of result that permanently alters how a coach’s legacy is viewed.

Newton also drew a sharp contrast between Kiffin and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, highlighting a key coaching lesson. While Pete Golding managed to outcoach Smart in Ole Miss’ playoff win over Georgia, Newton argued that Smart had previously outcoached Kiffin in similar moments. The difference, in Newton’s view, is that Smart stayed, endured, and kept competing, while Kiffin left. One coach is still playing for titles, Newton noted, while the other is watching from afar.

That warning ties directly into what happens if Ole Miss finishes the job. If the Rebels win it all under Golding — the defensive coordinator elevated to head coach as Kiffin departed — Newton suggested Kiffin would be left with uncomfortable questions. Would he deserve a ring? Newton was blunt and unapologetic: “You chose your side. Stay over there.”

Former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher echoed similar concerns, criticizing how Kiffin’s exit has unfolded. Fisher took issue with the fact that multiple Ole Miss offensive assistants are leaving with Kiffin to LSU and will not coach in the Fiesta Bowl. While offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith remain with the team, tight ends coach Joe Cox and wide receivers coach George McDonald will not. Fisher labeled Kiffin a “villain” in this scenario, arguing that he failed to account for Ole Miss continuing to win at the highest level.

Fisher suggested Kiffin never anticipated the Rebels being this close to a national title. As Kiffin recruits for LSU — a job he believed offered a clearer path to a championship — Ole Miss is now one win away from playing for one themselves. Adding to the irony, Golding could move to 3–0 in the College Football Playoff before Kiffin has ever coached a single playoff game as a head coach.

With victories over Tulane and Georgia already secured, Ole Miss stands two wins from its first national championship in more than 60 years. If the Rebels complete that run without Kiffin, Cam Newton’s warning will ring loudly: Lane Kiffin may have left just as the monster he built was ready to finish the job.