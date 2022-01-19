“I think you’d have all the Bengals fans up in arms, so you’re not going to satisfy everyone”: Tom Brady details how NFL referees can never win in the NFL after controversial whistle on Joe Burrow touchdown

The Raiders vs Bengals game involved a controversial call involving a touchdown. Tom Brady gave his view on the situation.

The wild card game concluded with a very close 26-19 scoreline favouring the Cincinnati Bengals. In a game ending with a 1 score differential, a controversial referee call may be very hard for Raiders fans to forget.

On a third-and-four, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took off and threw a dime to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. But the sideline judge then blew his whistle, which per NFL rules means the play is dead. However, the touchdown stood, and it may have caused a huge impact on the game.

Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball. Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

Tom Brady gave his opinion on the call

Brady opened up about the game on the Let’s Go podcast.

“I’d put yourself on the side of that, you’re Joe Burrow, you make a play, you’re clearly in bounds, the ball’s three quarters of the way there and someone blows the whistle and, you know, what are they going to do? Say, oh, sorry, we inadvertently blew the whistle,” Brady said.

“It’s, I think you’d have all the Bengal fans up in arms,” said the Bucs No. 12. “So you’re not going to satisfy everyone you know, 50 percent of the time. Everyone’s going to love you, the other 50 percent, everyone’s going to hate you. That’s just because you got 50 percent of the people cheering for one team and 50 percent for the other. So there’s no right way, I mean, when a call goes against you, everyone’s pissed when it goes for you, everyone’s happy and whenever it’s for you, it’s justified; when it goes against you, it’s unjustified.”

“Again, it’s just, it’s an imperfect sport,” Brady added. “And, you know, players don’t make the right decisions. coaches don’t make the right decision. Sometimes the refs mess up too. But in the end, I think with the use of technology they’re trying to get it right as much as possible, which is all you can really ask for in a sport that’s imperfect, they’re trying to make it, you know, as clean as possible.”

