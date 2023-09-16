Tyreek Hill Surprises “Mini-Cheetah” With Heart Warming Visit, Inspiring Speedy Youngster

Tyreek Hill has a young fan who plays exactly like the electric receiver, and after his video went viral, Hill made sure to give back to the child. Frank Crawford III is a big supporter of Hill, always wearing his jersey and practicing the same kind of moves that have made Hill such a weapon in the NFL. The Dolphins receiver is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, player in the league. He can take the top off any defense, and his start to this season has already showcased that.

Advertisement

The Dolphins took on the Chargers in week 1, and the game was very exciting. It featured two young quarterbacks dueling it out, and there was a lot of scoring and offense. Miami won 36-34, and Tyeek Hill went off. He hauled in 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Hill’s goal this year is to hit 2,000 yards, and if he keeps up at this pace, he’ll definitely hit that mark. Tua and Hill have developed an elite connection together. The young quarterback threw for 466 yards along with three touchdown passes.

Tyreek Hill Meets the Younger Version of Himself

Frank Crawford is a die-hard Tyreek Hill fan, and he plays exactly like him. In a viral video, Crawford is seen wearing Hill’s jersey and juking out players left and right.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwNBHBTIy7e/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It’s a cute, fun little video, but it caught Tyreek Hill’s attention, and he had to make sure he gave the Crawford a memory he won’t forget anytime soon.

The Dolphins WR stopped by a game in the Miami area to surprise the Mini Cheetah, and it was a very wholesome moment. Kids swarmed Hill, and he even had some inspiring words for them.

“I’ll see you at the next level.” Hill said as per USA Today. “I’ll be coaching you, alright?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1702114810769354923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hill Showcases the Power of Sports With Surprise Visit

Aside from hugs and the conversation Hill had with the kids, Hill also raced with Frank Crawford to make the experience that much better.

Moments like these showcase the platform that athletes have. They’re more than just players. They can inspire others around them to work harder and be interested in something on a deeper level. Small gestures like these can have lasting impacts on children, especially at this age, and it’s nice to see Hill using his platform for something greater.