“He Makes Lamar Look Like Kevin Hart”: Bizarre Height Difference Between Lamar Jackson and Wemby Leaves Fans Dumbstruck

A common theme that many observe when fans post their photos with NFL players is the noticeable size difference. When compared to average human beings, NFL players are humongous in size and muscle. But even the NFL players get humbled when standing next to the towering heights of NBA players. A prime example of this was seen recently when Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson met NBA player Wemby.

Courtesy of Lamar Jackson’s knack for constantly updating every small event from his life on social media, the Ravens QB was seen with NBA star Victor Wembanyama at the Paris Fashion Week. Lamar on his Instagram story posted a photo of him with Victor which instantly became the talk of the town.

After all, Lamar Jackson was dwarfed by the towering personality of Victor, who is 7 feet 4 tall. What made it even funnier was Jackson’s caption where he admitted that he “should’ve stood on the bench” to lessen the difference.

Lamar and Wemby linked up in Paris pic.twitter.com/UvhD9Wbmn6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 18, 2024

Regardless, fans online had a field day trolling Lamar. One of the best jokes on the internet was a netizen’s hilariously crazy comparison of Lamar Jackson with Kevin Hart. Here are some of the best reactions to the picture from “X” –

Omg, He makes Lamar look like Kevin Hart https://t.co/tESeAOK9y6 — Lawnyá Benton (@AtlCane09) June 19, 2024

Makes Lamar look like a kid — AJCFootball (@ajcfootball) June 18, 2024

Wemby and a fan u mean — treylonbetta (@titans4L_) June 18, 2024

Unc finally met Wemby — Alpha Dog (@frogjumps_) June 18, 2024

Lamar looks like Betty White with a tan — Putty K (@TheReal9twelve) June 18, 2024

While fans relentlessly poked fun at Lamar, it’s also important to acknowledge that not only the Ravens QB, but most NFL players would appear dwarfed compared to an average NBA player.

NFL vs NBA: Average Height Ft. Lamar Jackson and Victor Wembanyama

A few years ago, former NBA star Austin Rivers made headlines by claiming that NBA athletes might find it easier to get into the NFL but not vice versa. This led the NFL’s football analytics team to compare relevant data sets on physical attributes between the athletes playing their trades in both leagues.

As per their data, an average NFL player weighs around 29 pounds more than an average NBA player. On the other hand, NBA players are on average four inches taller than their NFL counterparts. Per data, 21% of NFL players are below 6 feet compared to 1% in the NBA. So does Lamar Jackson fall in the 21%? Not at all, Lamar in fact, is one of the taller NFL players at 6 feet 2.

But when compared to Victor Wembayana, even NBA players at times look like dwarfs, so Lamar Jackson should ideally nowhere be in the conversation. This is also why a few netizens argued about trolling Lamar less for his height in the photo with Wemby. After all, only 2800 human beings in the entire world are taller than 7 feet. Fair to say, that Lamar can surely cut some slack!