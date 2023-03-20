Odell Beckham Jr Gets a New Suitor in Buffalo After the Cowboys Back Out Following Brandin Cooks Trade

While the Odell Beckham Jr saga continues to make headlines, the Bills have entered the market again as one of the most potential OBJ suitors. Previously, there have been multiple reports that the Cowboys were in pursuit of the veteran talent; however, circumstances have changed following Brandin Cooks’ trade last week.

Ever since OBJ recovered from his ACL injury, the former Super Bowl champion has been catching headlines for a new landing spot. No to mention, he is one of the hot prospects available in the free agent market, and franchises are desperate to work out a deal.

Looking at his legacy, the three-time Pro Bowler won’t come cheap, and teams will have to look for a long-run if they ever wish to acquire him.

OBJ hopes diminishe in Dallas

The situation is quite complicated for the wide receiver attracting so much interest from all across the fraternity but unable to get on a mark when he can finally agree. The Cowboys happened to be the front runners in the initial stages, with Jerry Jones pressing hard to make it work.

At one point, the rumors stated that the deal was almost done, and only a few formalities were left. However, it never turned out as expected. Later on, the chatter subsided for a couple of months before reigning on social again.

Well, the chances of happening so have almost diminished. The Cowboys recently acquired Cooks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024. Interestingly, the wideout was waiting for a trade since last season and had requested the Texans to make that happen. However, his request was denied, and the star had to wait an entire season.

He racked up 57 catches for 699 yards and recorded three touchdowns. Finally, Cooks have joined a power-packed wide receiver room with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, strengthening the depth chart. Hence it looks unrealistic for OBJ to secure a spot inside the Cowboys’ locker room.

Will Odell Beckham Jr join the Bills?

After a short break, OBJ to the Bills mafia has gained traction on social media. With the recent developments in Texas, the possibility of him joining Josh Allen & Co looks more probable.

“Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says. There’s been a real interest in the past – inc dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor.” NFL analyst Jordan Schultz said in his report. In the coming days, fans will get more clarity on the entire situation. Till then, readers can stay tuned for more updates.