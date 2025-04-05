“He Needs Another Person to Complement His Type of Skill”: Cam Newton Claims Stefon Diggs Has Passed His Window of Greatness

With the signing of Mike Vrabel and now handing Stefon Diggs a three-year, $63.5 million contract, the Patriots have shown that they stand on business for next season. Not only will Diggs be a valuable asset to Drake Maye, but he’ll also bring a veteran presence to the locker room.

Cam Newton, however, suggests that the contract handed to Diggs is “a prove-it type of deal,” since only $16.6 million is fully guaranteed. It can also be considered a one-year deal, as Diggs will have to pull his weight to earn all the incentives and potentially secure a favorable restructure in his contract next season.

So why the relatively modest deal for an All-Pro receiver? Especially in a market where Ja’Marr Chase recently landed a $40.25 million per year extension? Newton thinks Diggs’ lower number—less than half of Chase’s—might have something to do with the fact that the 31-year-old is coming off an injury. An ACL tear, at that.

“He knows that the standard of his expectation is going to be (high). Is he past that window of greatness coming off of injury?” Newton asked.

The fact that Newton, a former MVP, never had an injury-free season after 2015 speaks volumes about how well he understands that injuries can sap the mojo from even the league’s top players.

That’s why he claimed that Diggs is no longer in his prime and is now at a point in his career where he may not be able to carry the full weight of a receiving corps. Instead, he’ll need to lean on a strong supporting cast.

“Transparently speaking, I don’t think Stefon Diggs is a number one at this time of his career. I think even Stefon needs help. I think he needs another person to complement his type of skill set. I have a lot of respect for Stefon Diggs. I’ve trained with him, I’ve seen him work, I’ve seen his work ethic, but that was five years ago.”

That said, the Panthers legend claimed that Diggs is still a 1,000-yard receiver, but he needs to be paired with another solid weapon, so it’s “not going to be the bare share of expectations for Stefon.”

To put things into perspective, Cam was suggesting a receiving room similar to the Bengals’, where Ja’Marr Chase isn’t the only one expected to produce. Tee Higgins is also there to help distribute the pressure and support a more effective passing game.

Newton, nonetheless, believes that having Stefon on board will be a great help to Drake Maye. “Having a Stefon Diggs gives you comfort as a quarterback… but you need other receivers outside of Stefon Diggs.”

The Patriots, however, have a big decision to make in this draft. With the fourth overall pick in hand, they could roll the dice on a prospect like Travis Hunter. But whether he’ll still be available by then is another question.