Shedeur Sanders Says His Dad Deion Sanders Makes Him Pay for Dinner, But Only When the Bill Passes a Certain Threshold

During a revealing interview on the popular YouTube channel “I am Athlete,” Shedeur Sanders, the promising young quarterback, shared a fascinating aspect of his relationship with his father, NFL icon Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Shedeur explained that his father, despite his fame and success, has a unique rule: if the dinner bill exceeds $300 or $400, it’s Shedeur’s responsibility to pay. This approach isn’t just about money; it’s a life lesson from Deion, who wasn’t raised in a privileged household and valued financial responsibility.

Shedeur, with a taste for the finer things in life like gourmet steak, often finds himself meeting this threshold, especially when dining out with the family. This practice, as he humorously noted, is well-known among the Sanders family and has become a hallmark of their dining experiences.

Advertisement

Fans reacted to this story by highlighting Deion’s upbringing and his desire to instill a sense of financial prudence in his children, despite their current affluence. A user commented, “Cause Pops wasn’t born into a rich family.” Another one wrote, “It wouldn’t be my last time; it will be the last time y’all are going. I’m coming back by myself.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1738761508363080179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A comment read, “Man makes $5 million a year, has lived in mansions and driven Lamborghinis, but still knows the value of a dollar.” A fan wrote, “Coach Prime didn’t come from money; he’s like, nahhhhh.” Another comment wrote, “Everyone should have a budget for everything they do.”

Fan sentiment reflected a sense of respect for Coach Prime, who remains frugal and in touch with his roots despite sitting on a multi-million dollar empire. Sanders has also repeatedly propagated being humble to his son. Shedeur has often come under scrutiny for being too flashy, something his dad tackled with the help of Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders Gets a Lesson in Frugality

While there is a lot of love and respect between the father and son, they do end up falling on the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of expenditure. As Shedeur himself said, he likes the bougie things. This characteristic difference can of course be attributed to their upbringings. While the younger Sanders had the luxury of growing up with money, Deion did not.

The bill and dinner table are just another instance of this difference. Earlier, Deion also utilized the help of Tom Brady to teach Shedeur to be lowkey. Shedeur’s desire for a Rolls Royce Cullinan and Deion’s questioning of its necessity gained further interest when Tom Brady, an NFL legend and a family friend, was asked for his opinion. On SiriusXM, Brady humorously suggested that Shedeur should focus more on his football career rather than indulging in luxury cars.

This advice, coming from a figure like Brady, who himself has been seen in such cars, underscores the importance of balance in life—focusing on career development while responsibly enjoying success. Shedeur, now able to earn money from his name, image, and likeness as a college athlete, has been seen driving a Mercedes Maybach.