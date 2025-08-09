Morice Norris Injury Video: Lions Medical Expert Cites Tua Tagovailoa Example, Shares Positive Update

The NFL season hasn’t even kicked off yet—we’re still in the preseason, but injuries are already piling up. Rashawn Slater, Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Brooks, and Jaylon Johnson have all gone down. But the most alarming incident came during the Lions’ preseason game against the Falcons.

Detroit cornerback Morice Norris took a knee to the side of the head while attempting a tackle and immediately collapsed. From the start, it looked serious. His teammates quickly surrounded him as medical staff rushed onto the field. After several tense minutes of treatment, Norris was stretchered off and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Dr. Jimmy Liao, M.D., who regularly provides updates on Lions injuries, later shared details about the incident. He revealed that Norris lost consciousness on impact and immediately exhibited “fencing” posture—a telltale sign of a head injury—followed by brief seizure activity in his legs.

According to Dr. Liao, the most likely explanation is a concussion, which can trigger seizures but does not indicate spinal injury or paralysis. The situation, he noted, was reminiscent of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion last season that forced him to miss time.

Fortunately, the latest update is encouraging. After prompt hospital care, Norris is breathing on his own, speaking, and moving all extremities. He remains stable but will stay under observation and undergo a head CT before being cleared.

Morice Norris injury video full sequence

-Knee to side of head. Unconscious and fencing immediately.

-Seizure activity seen in legs a few seconds later. Falcons trainers probably saw it right away.

-Taken off in ambulance pic.twitter.com/FkYsbDxAQR — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 9, 2025

So, what’s next for Morice Norris? The Lions’ defensive back is entering his second NFL season after joining Detroit as an undrafted free agent last year. Although the team initially waived him, they quickly brought him back on the practice squad. When injuries decimated their secondary, Norris earned a promotion to the active roster, making his debut against the 49ers.

He also saw action in the Lions’ divisional loss to the Commanders, where he recorded three tackles. Coaches have praised his intensity and work ethic in practice, and he was competing for Detroit’s fourth safety spot heading into this season. With cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and safety Dan Jackson both likely out for the year, Norris was in line for meaningful snaps as a backup in the secondary, along with plenty of special-teams work.

However, this latest injury could change that. The good news is that the regular season is still a month away, giving him time to recover. If he can get back to full health before Week 1, there’s still a strong chance he makes the roster and plays a role in Detroit’s defensive rotation.