Jason Kelce Has High Hopes For the Steelers After Signing Russell Wilson: “This Is a Extremely Dangerous Team”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are good at winning games in the regular season, but when it comes to the playoffs, they haven’t been able to take charge and become the top team. Despite finishing with a 10-7 record in the 2023 season, they’re aiming to make a big change for a better next season by bringing in an experienced quarterback in Russell Wilson.

For the past two seasons, the Steelers kicked off games with a young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Even though he is still on the team, they are placing their bets on the former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson. However, ever since they signed Wilson, the team has been getting a ton of attention in the football world. Even former NFL center Jason Kelce has taken notice of their popularity.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason, along with his brother Travis Kelce, talked about the beginning of free agency. Both brothers were quick to throw their weight behind Wilson joining the Steel City, seeing it as a smart move for both the player and the team.

Jason Kelce expressed his belief that Wilson could be the “missing piece” for the Steelers, noting his past success with the Seattle Seahawks. He believes, Wilson has the potential to rejuvenate his career in Pittsburgh. He highlighted the dangerous combination of the star quarterback’s skills and the strong defensive lineup the Steelers already have. The former Philadelphia Eagles center stated,

“Russell gets to start fresh here in Pittsburgh. He’s had proven success in his past. This is like the only missing piece right now in Pittsburgh. If Russ is even close to the quarterback he used to be, this is a extremely dangerous team with what they’re working with on the defensive side of the ball.”

During his decade-long stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson wowed fans with his stellar performances, with many calling him a future Hall of Famer. He racked up nine Pro Bowl appearances and even clinched a Super Bowl victory during his time there.

However, his time with the Denver Broncos didn’t go as planned. In his first season, the team struggled, managing only four wins out of 15 games. Although he showed resilience in the following season by winning seven games, but was unexpectedly benched for the last two games by head coach Sean Payton. This move ultimately led to his departure from the Broncos.

Despite the setback, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, praised Wilson’s performance during his time with the Denver Broncos. While Wilson’s number was a bit lower than his Seahawks days, Travis pointed out that how Wilson showed brilliance on the field, even causing trouble for his own team, the Chiefs, in a past matchup.

Last season, the Denver Broncos faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs twice. In Week 6, the Chiefs emerged victorious with a score of 19-8. However, Travis Kelce above is mentioning a surprising turn of events in Week 8, when the Broncos staged an unexpected comeback, defeating the Chiefs 24-9. During that game, Russell Wilson completed 12 of 19 passes for 114 yards and throwing three touchdowns.

Russell Wilson’s Surprising One-Year Deal

After the Denver Broncos released Russell Wilson in March, he wasted no time finding a new team, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after. However, he agreed to a significantly reduced contract, opting for a one-year deal worth just $1.2 million. It’s evident that Wilson is determined to make a comeback and reclaim his position among the top quarterbacks in the league.

Russell Wilson is in a win-win situation because even though he’s taking a pay cut with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’ll still receive the remainder of his $39 million salary from the Denver Broncos this year. For the Steelers, it’s a smart move too, as they needed an experienced quarterback to win crucial games.

Pairing Wilson with head coach Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season, could prove to be a deadly combination. The Steelers are aiming to reclaim their former glory, and 2024 might just be their year to shine.