“Was So F*cking Naive”: Julian Edelman Narrates His Contribution in Tom Brady’s Famous “I am Going for (Michael) Jordan” Story

Julian Edelman, the former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion, recently made an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, where he opened up about his role in one of Tom Brady’s famous stories. The story, known as the “I am going for Jordan” moment, has become legendary among sports fans, and Edelman’s revelation sheds new light on the behind-the-scenes details.

Edelman candidly admitted to being incredibly naive back in the day when he made a promise to Tom Brady. Edelman had told Brady that he would help him reach the heights of legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. However, little did Edelman know that Brady had a whole different approach in mind.

Julian Edelman Reveals Tom Brady’s Ambitious “I’m Going for Jordan” Story

During the “New Heights” podcast, Julian Edelman shared a nostalgic anecdote about his conversation with Tom Brady back in 2014. At that time, they had just lost the AFC Championship to the Denver Broncos, and Brady had the location of the Super Bowl written on his whiteboard in the gym.

Edelman, being somewhat naive and unaware of Brady’s grand ambitions, innocently told him that he would help him catch up to Joe Montana’s Super Bowl count. He said, “I was like f*cking naive like. What is this, like sure we’re gonna be playing the last game of the year bro I go I’m gonna help you catch Montana you know.”

However, Brady had different aspirations altogether. With three Super Bowl titles under his belt at the time, he looked Edelman dead in the eye and emphatically stated,

“Kitchen Montana, I’m going for Jordan”

It was a moment that encapsulated Brady’s unyielding determination to not only match Montana’s success but to surpass it, just like Michael Jordan did in the world of basketball.

The conversation showcases the fierce competitive spirit that has driven Tom Brady throughout his illustrious career and highlights the deep camaraderie between him and Julian Edelman during their time together with the New England Patriots.

Edelman and Travis Kelce See Mahomes Reaching Tom Brady’s Heights

In the “New Heights” podcast, Julian Edelman and Travis Kelce left fans intrigued by hinting at Patrick Mahomes’ potential to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps. The two NFL stars expressed their admiration for Mahomes’ exceptional skills and unique abilities, hinting that he might be able to achieve greatness comparable to Brady’s illustrious career.

Mahomes has already displayed remarkable talent and maturity beyond his years, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories and earning himself two Super Bowl MVP awards. With his athleticism, football IQ, and strong work ethic, the sky’s the limit for the young quarterback.

As Mahomes continues to grow and refine his game, it is not far-fetched to believe that he could be on track to achieve a legendary status similar to that of Tom Brady, cementing his place among the all-time greats in NFL history.