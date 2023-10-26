“He Needs Help”: Keyshawn Johnson Reacts To Caleb Williams Turning Dak Prescott Against Tough Opponents

Caleb Williams has become a top prospect to win his second Heisman trophy, but doubts still loom over his greatness as he struggles to maintain footing against tough opponents. However, former Pro Bowl wide receiver, Keyshawn Johnson backed the USC quarterback on his comparison with Dak Prescott.

In his latest episode of ‘Undisputed’ the NFL veteran reacted to a viral clip of Caleb Williams turning into Dak Prescott against tough opponents. This significant backlash follows two consecutive losses by his team, which has crushed their playoff dream.

Keyshawn Johnson Backs Caleb Williams after USC’s Crushing Losses

Caleb Williams has remained in the headlines for varied reasons since his projection as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. His rumored demand for a stake in the drafting team and HC Lincoln Riley’s reported plans to accompany him to the NFL have garnered severe attention. However, what continues to baffle the fans is USC’s loss against Utah and Notre Dame. Caleb’s performance has been continually questioned against their strong defenses.

Such a question was raised by a fan, which Keyshawn chose to answer in his time at the ‘Undisputed’. He backed Williams while placing him differently from Dak Prescott.

“I want to respond to this fan who says that ‘Caleb Williams against ranked teams, he is a carbon copy of Dak Prescott’ because Dak Prescott allegedly has struggled against dominant opponents and so has Caleb. But when I look at it, I mean Caleb Williams did win the Heisman trophy a year ago. He did have to face quality opponents whether they were ranked or not,” said Williams.

He also mentioned the recent losses, saying that they were a failure of the team effort and not just Williams. Adding more to the context, Keyshawn Johnson specifically mentioned contributing factors to Williams’ and the USC Trojans’ success. According to him, the star quarterback needs assistance from both the struggling defense and the receiving corps to thrive.

“Then this year he played against Colorado which was pretty ranked. He did take care of business against Colorado. He loses to Utah, he loses to Notre Dame, but it is what it is. It wasn’t all on Caleb Williams. You cannot look at him and just say Caleb is losing against ranked opponents.”

While Caleb has garnered some positive support here and there, there have certainly been a few with unconventional approaches.

Emmanuel Acho Chooses Business over Williams’ Presence for the Trojans

Caleb Williams is believed to be gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft with full throttle. As he is predicted to be a first-round pick, an analyst suggested that the USC QB should sit out the rest of the season. Emmanuel Acho presented his arguments via X (formerly Twitter) after Caleb’s team lost in their Week 8 matchup.

“With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season. The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game. The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision,” tweeted Acho.

In a scenario where the hopes for Caleb Williams are running high, the losses have cast shadows on his record. His abilities are being scrutinized as his numbers tend to drop against ranked opponents. With the recent upset loss, the 21-year-old QB is no longer a top contender for the Heisman. As a result, the sole focus now shifts to the upcoming draft, and only time will tell how it all unfolds.