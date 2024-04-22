NFL Insider Mike Florio: Tom Brady Awaits Post-2024 Draft Phone Call for Football Comeback

The past two weeks saw seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady drop hints about a potential comeback to chase his eighth ring. At 46 years of age, he is ready to do the unthinkable by unretiring to play one more season if the opportunity presents itself. Or, at least, that’s what the seven-time Super Bowl champ claimed on DeepCut With VicBlends, even naming the Patriots, Raiders, and 49ers, as his landing spots.

However, the NFL legend’s positive reaction triggered welcoming and not-so-welcoming responses from insiders and analysts alike, including Mike Florio. The esteemed NFL insider, in his latest article, opined that the Vikings, Broncos, and Commanders could take a leap of faith in the ex-Patriots man. Florio also believes that Brady will be patiently waiting for the phone to ring soon after the draft.

“I believe (Brady) wants the phone to ring before or right after the draft,” Florio said, as per Athlon Sports. “Other quarterback-needy teams could be interested, too, depending on what happens next week (in the Draft).”

The reason for the opportunity is that these teams are looking for a decent QB after last year’s disappointment. As a result, the upcoming NFL Draft would determine the QB status of these teams and whether they would want Brady under their roof and take the rookie QB they draft under his wings.

How Realistic Are Tom Brady’s Chances of Returning to the Gridiron?

It can be said with certainty that there’s not a single team in the league that would deny Brady an opportunity. After all, he has achieved everything a QB could achieve in his career. But the significant dilemma is his age, which isn’t slowing down, although it’s what NFL fans would want. Come August, TB12 will celebrate his 47th birthday, which only makes things worse for teams to consider him.

The potential risks include injury, skill set, and a lack of training with teammates in the off-season. If a team considers these practical concerns, it’ll be unrealistic to assume that Brady can turn the tables quickly in the 2024 season. At the same time, if they were to consider Brady in the latter part of the season, considering their starting QB faces a major setback, it’s difficult to imagine him stepping onto the field in an unfamiliar environment and winning it all.

The second major challenge associated with his comeback is the undecided Raiders deal for minority ownership. At present, the NFL owners are just discussing the pros and cons of allowing him to join Mark Davis and Co. as a co-owner, and a 75 percent yes (24 votes) is a must, to get the nod from the NFL.

Looking at the existing scenario, it seems tough to say if Brady would step onto the field this year. However, if NFL team owners decide to take his words in their essence, fans might see the legend again with the Raiders, Patriots, or 49ers — the teams of his choice. The upcoming NFL Draft will perhaps give a clear picture, as rightly suggested by Florio.