“Son, Get In the Reality World”: Warren Sapp Laughs At Caleb Williams Reportedly Demanding Ownership Stake From Team Planning To Draft Him

Caleb Williams is making headlines for reportedly making a huge demand as he sets to enter the 2024 NFL Draft class. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been slated as a No. 1 pick next year. However, his demands made Warren Sapp feel amused at him.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance at ‘Fearless with Jason Whitlock’, Warren Sapp believed that Caleb needs to show his commitment toward the community. He then quoted NFL legend Warrick Dunn as an example whom Caleb needs to follow. In Sapp’s view, this ultimatum was beyond reality.

Warren Sapp Gives Caleb Williams a Reality Check

Warren Sapp didn’t hold back when addressing Caleb Williams’ reported demands on being drafted. In a recent discussion on Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the host initiated the conversation about a rumor that Williams is considering leveraging his potential NFL career to secure an ownership stake in the drafted team. Whitlock posed the question at Sapp, nearly scoffing,

Advertisement

“There is a rumor that he [Caleb] thinks that he can leverage an NFL team into giving him an ownership stake in the team. He is floating it out there, that he wants a stake in the team to whoever drafts him. Will this happen?”

Sapp, in response to this notion, made a blunt and straightforward assessment. He brought up Williams’ previous statement with the painful truth.

“If a right team is not in the No. 1 position, he will go back to college because he will be taking a pay cut to go to that team. Son, get in the reality world. Dude he is coming out of college,” said Warren Sapp.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1714808582049353805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Sapp did not just stop at this. He presented the argument as to why he thinks the demand will not be met, quoting Warrick Dunn as an example.

Advertisement

“So now, I know an NFL player who owns a piece of an NFL team and his name is Warrick Dunn. Does Caleb Williams have a story like Warrick Dunn and does what he did for his whole time in the national football league, giving his single moms a new home? Caleb, that’s what you have to have, son!”

Sapp clarified that Warrick Dunn holds 1 percent of the Atlanta Falcons because Arthur Blank, the owner of the Falcons, gifted it to him. He also added that Warrick is the best representation of a good man and a great ambassador for the franchise.

Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans quarterback, has amassed 2021 yards in the 2023 college season alone, with a completion rate of 70%. He has scored 23 touchdowns for the team, contributing significantly to the USC Trojans’ 6-1 record. Moreover, he is rated at the 13th position amongst the USC quarterbacks by ESPN. Additionally, he is expected to be the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, if things take their due course.

Warrick Dunn’s Story of Strength and Compassion

Warren Sapp’s example of Warrick Dunn holds a significant standing with a special mention of his story. Interestingly, Warrick Dunn’s story is nothing short of inspiration, as he founded Homes for the Holidays (HFTH). This was meant to honor his late mother’s dream of home ownership, who was murdered in 1993.

He started the program with the intent to help single parents homeowners by fully furnishing their new places. He also provided down payment assistance checks and stocked up the pantry with food for the families. The Warrick Dunn Charities has expanded, giving way to three additional programs to assist families in economic empowerment, introduce wellness into everyday lives, and help low-income students as well as students of color with their education.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1184528510985084933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dunn signed with the Falcons in 2004, coming to own a minority stake for $9 million, five years later. The current valuation of the team per Forbes stands at $4.7 billion, bearing a 500% ROI for the running back.

The former running back has not only given immensely to the community but has achieved financial stability other than parenting his younger siblings. It is a story like Dunn’s that inspires and, according to Warren Sapp, deserves appreciation.