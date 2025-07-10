NFL Top 100: Will Anderson Jr. Recalls His “Welcome to the NFL” Moment Against Laremy Tunsil

The NFL’s annual Top 100 list always stirs debates, but there’s no denying that Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil has earned his spot.

The four-time Pro Bowler landed at No. 86 on the NFL’s 2025 list of Top 100 players, marking his fifth career appearance. While it’s true that this year, he slipped 15 spots from last year’s ranking, words from his peers reveal that Tunsil remains one of the most respected pass protectors in football.

And this was seen in a recent video montage published by the league’s social media account, where the league’s defensive stalwarts gave their testament to LT’s greatness.

Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., for instance, didn’t hold back while describing his “Welcome to the NFL” moment, and it had everything to do with Tunsil.

“People always ask me, what was your welcome to the NFL moment?” Anderson recalled. “My welcome to the NFL moment was LT in practice. I was rushing against him one day, my rookie year, and I’ve never had someone grab me right here and pull me down. He, like, little-boyed me. And I was like, yeah, everything they say about you is true, man.”

However, the Texans star’s words weren’t just about one practice rep for be made it clear that Tunsil’s dominance wasn’t a one-off.

“LT’s a guy that can just stay over to the side, and then come Sunday, he’s not going to give up pressure. He’s not going to give up a sack,” Anderson said. “It’s the way he prepares, the way he trains… he’s been doing it such a long time. I think he’s the best tackle in the league.”

Laremy Tunsil’s hard-working reputation and respect aren’t limited to defenders, however. Even Commanders running back Joe Mixon also had high praise for his veteran teammate.

“Without them, it ain’t no me,” Mixon said of his offensive linemen. “LT’s a hell of a player. He’s one of the best left tackles in this league. The way he prepares every week… the guy’s a monster and a great guy as well. I love everything about him.”

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Commanders OL Laremy Tunsil is ranked No. 86! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/biLCE0CTgI — NFL (@NFL) July 9, 2025

As encouraging and heartfelt as these words are, it’s worth noting that the stats back it all up as well.

In 2024, Laremy Tunsil posted an elite 88.6 pass-blocking grade, ranking fourth among all tackles. He allowed just two sacks across 1,026 snaps despite leading the league with 19 penalties. Additionally, Laremy Tunsil’s run-blocking grade of 72.7 placed him 25th among his peers, and overall, he graded as the 23rd-best tackle in football according to PFF.

That said, the job for Laremy Tunsil is only bound to grow as anchoring Washington’s offensive line won’t be his only responsibility anymore. With Jayden Daniels’ mercurial growth, LT is expected to consistently show up and be the game changer, something he has struggled to do in the last few years.

So, considering he’s already the Commanders’ first player to crack this year’s Top 100, and judging by his peers’ words, he’s not done dominating anytime soon. Safe to say, all eyes will be on Jayden Daniels & Co. this season, for they will be expected to replicate their exploits from last season.