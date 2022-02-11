“I’m not saying Joe Burrow will ever be Tom Brady, but he’s closer than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen”: Skip Bayless heaps praise at Bengals Star QB comparing him to NFL legend

Joe Burrow made history after becoming the only No.1 pick to make the Super Bowl in their 2nd season. And Skip Bayless believes the young QB is on his way to becoming like Tom Brady.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Tom Brady similarly, led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season ever. Which he eventually won, thanks to his super last-minute drive to set up an Adam Vinatieri winner.

So if Burrow does beat the Rams, he will have himself in some pretty elite company.

Skip Bayless compared the Joe Burrow to Tom Brady

In the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless had another hot take on Joe Burrow’s comparison to Tom Brady.

“I’m not saying Burrow will ever be Brady, but he’s closer than Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are. You are preaching to the biggest Brady lover, but I am okay with it.”

He added, “The first moment I had after Brady got Cooper Kupped, the next day sitting right here in this chair I said, The closest thing remaining to Brady in the playoffs is that kid in Cincinnati”

“I’m talking about poise and the gift to play the game because it takes a gift to remain that cool under fire to find the most open receiver in 2 seconds and to deliver an above velocity pass that catches you.”

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he was still one of the best QBs in the league.

So Burrow’s comparisons already are pretty sick.

