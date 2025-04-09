“Me and Coach Prime Fish Together a Lot”: Travis Hunter Details His Dad-Son Relationship With Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has five kids. But if he were to add a sixth name to the family Christmas card, there’s little doubt who it would be. For the past three years, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has made it clear: Travis Hunter isn’t just another recruit — to him, he’s like another son.

And, as it turns out, the feeling is mutual. In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Hunter revealed that Prime has been a mentor to him both on and off the field. “He’s like a father figure to me. I don’t know where I would be without him,” he expressed sincerely, adding,

“I think I asked him this question like two months ago. I said, ‘What would we be if I didn’t decide to go [to Jackson State]?’ I still don’t know the answer.”

Hunter once again spoke about his growing connection with Sanders during a media appearance for NFL Network. He shared that their relationship has reached a point where he feels comfortable turning to his coach for anything. Because, as Hunter puts it, Sanders simply gets him.

“My relationship with Coach Prime is like a father and son relationship. I can go to him for anything, you know? He understands me,” he said.

But despite their strong bond and emotional connection, there’s still a bit of friendly competition. Especially when it comes to fishing.

“Me and Coach Prime fish together a lot… Fishing is always competitive [for us],” Hunter said with a grin. “We always try to see who can catch the most fish. And the last two times I’ve won.”

That said, this dynamic is now set to see a major change, with Hunter being NFL-bound—unlike the past three years, when Prime and his pupil worked in close quarters. But Sanders remains a vocal supporter of Hunter, especially in the ongoing discourse about whether the Big 12 DPOY should continue playing two-way in the NFL.

While many analysts have argued that Hunter should refrain from doing so, citing everything from skill concerns to injury risks, Sanders is clear that his other son should carry his two-way play into the big league as well.

In fact, when asked where he’d send Travis first when NFL training camp begins—offense or defense—Coach Prime, yet again, had a very clear answer.

“I would send him with the offense,” Sanders said. “Because the offense is harder to digest… Defensively, he’s probably going to be a man most of the time—cover three, cover four, whatever. That’s easy…. But the offense? That takes understanding, timing, the quarterback connection… and that’s where he should go first.”

It’s that two-way brilliance that’s made Hunter a generational prospect, a Heisman winner, a unanimous All-American, and a one-man highlight reel—leading the Big 12 in receiving while locking down opposing receivers with equal flair.

Travis Hunter to the New England Patriots?

Looking ahead to the NFL, the next big event in Travis Hunter’s career is the 2025 Draft this month, with the major question being who will land him.

As of now, reputed sportsbooks say the Cleveland Browns are the favorites to land Hunter with the No. 2 pick. Other teams in the mix? The Patriots (+950), Giants (+1900), and Jaguars (+2000).

That said, NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, in his latest mock draft, had a differing view. He’s got Hunter heading to New England, citing him as “the best player in this draft” and one of the most unique prospects that Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye would love to have.

No matter where he lands, one thing is certain: Coach Prime will be watching closely—fishing rod in hand, heart on sleeve, and pride off the charts. Because Travis Hunter isn’t just a top-five pick to him—he’s family. Hunter is his son, just like Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr.