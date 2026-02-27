Shedeur Sanders Makes An Impact On the Youth At Their Black History Program

Recently, NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins stirred debate when he called Shedeur Sanders the most influential Black man in sports since 2009. Clearly, it was a hyperbole by Big Perk. But his underlying message wasn’t.

Sanders truly has the ability to bring the Black community together, positioning him as a unifying figure. From his shocking draft slide to not receiving first-team reps despite being a backup during his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has consistently drawn vocal support, especially from the Black community.

Every setback of his professional career has been met with loud backing on social media, turning him into more than just a quarterback. He has become a symbol for the Black community. That’s why it felt fitting when Roosevelt Middle School in Palm Island invited Sanders as the guest of honor for their Black History Program.

The moment he walked into the school, the reaction said it all. Students erupted in cheers. After a heartfelt introduction from a faculty member, Sanders stepped up to deliver a brief but direct message. Shedeur Sanders first thanked the teacher for her words. Then he kept it simple.

He told the students to study hard and “get good grades.” He urged them to “watch out for every good opportunity” that comes their way. “Thank you for having me,” he concluded.

After the speech, Shedeur Sanders was felicitated by the school with their basketball team hoodie. The QB then took a picture with the school’s staff members first, before spending the rest of his time with students.

Another Students point of view of @ShedeurSanders visit to Roosevelt middle school . #impact pic.twitter.com/HpBMU07FO1 — Change7he Narrative (@change7he68182) February 27, 2026

The teenagers, as expected, were excited to interact with Sanders, with many circling him for photographs.

While most boys posed alongside the Browns star, doing his iconic watch celebration, some decided to bombard TikTok with videos of their interaction with Shedeur. One Roosevelt student seemed so overwhelmed in Sanders’ presence that he was visibly moved to tears of joy as he hugged and jumped while posing with the QB for his photo.

What stood out the most in this interaction was Shedeur Sanders’ demeanor, who was patient enough to pose with every kid and faculty member of the school, with nothing but a smile and gratitude on his face.

On the field, things haven’t unfolded exactly as planned for Sanders in the NFL. His QB1 status in Cleveland remains uncertain heading into next season, with new HC Todd Monken’s reluctance to name him the undisputed starter. But moments like this show a different side of the rookie quarterback.

Whatever happens with football, Sanders understands the platform he holds. And in a school gym filled with kids who see themselves in him, that impact was unmistakable.