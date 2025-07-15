“He Was in His 13th Season”: Michael Penix Jr. Reflects on Sitting Behind Kirk Cousins for First 14 Games as a Rookie

While most quarterbacks from his draft class quickly became franchise starters and enjoyed strong rookie campaigns last year, Michael Penix Jr. didn’t expect the same path for himself. Drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, Penix Jr. had already accepted the likelihood that he’d be riding the bench for a while.

The team had signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal before drafting Penix Jr., but fate had other plans. By the end of his rookie season, he unexpectedly found himself under center, taking live snaps in meaningful games.

Now entering his sophomore year as the team’s starter, Penix Jr. sat down with Michael Vick, Atlanta’s legendary left-handed quarterback, to reflect on his journey. During their conversation, Vick asked the former Washington Huskies star about his experience sitting behind Cousins for most of the season and how it shaped him.

Penix Jr. admitted that while it was exciting to be in the building, watching the action unfold from the sidelines wasn’t easy. To stay mentally sharp, he often played the game in his head — imagining different scenarios, reading defenses, and visualizing where he would place the ball if he were in the game.

This mental exercise kept Penix Jr. locked in and ready for when his moment finally came. “It was a lot of mental stuff that you take away from it. You cannot be in the game, but sitting on the sidelines, playing the game in my head, the best I can,” he said.

“Obviously, you can’t simulate the pressure and stuff like that, but just mental reps, hearing the play in my helmet, thinking about who I would throw to in those situations,” added Penix Jr, while also acknowledging the value of learning from a seasoned veteran like Cousins.

Observing someone who has competed at the highest level gave him insight into the nuances of the position. It taught him how to lead, how to prepare, and how to handle pressure.

“Kirk did great things in this league. He was in his 13th season. So it was good to be able to be behind somebody [who] had that experience. It just gave a lot of confidence,” said Penix Jr.

Draft day is the best day for any player. For it acts as a day of reward for the journey they embarked upon at a young age with a single focused dream of playing in the NFL among the best of the best. It was the same for Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. details his draft night experience

For Penix Jr., the emotions he went through on draft night are still fresh in his mind, though a year has elapsed. The moment that changed his life remains fresh in his mind.

Penix Jr. recently opened up about his draft-day experience and how unexpected the whole situation was, especially being picked as early as he was. Heading into the night, he didn’t think he’d be drafted that high, or possibly even in the first round.

So when the Falcons called, it caught him completely off guard, partly because the TV broadcast wasn’t in sync with the real-time action in Detroit. At the time, it still showed the Tennessee Titans as being on the clock.

So when Penix Jr.’s phone rang, he assumed it was Tennessee calling. And since he didn’t believe they were selecting a quarterback, he initially ignored the call.

“It was crazy. So I got the call. So whenever the phone was ringing at first, I was a little bit confused ’cause [the] TV was just a little bit behind. So the Titans were on the clock. So I’m like Titans ain’t getting no QB. I ain’t even talked to them. I almost didn’t answer,” said Penix Jr.

“My fiancé was like ‘Answer the phone.’ I answered and I picked it up, and I was like, dang. It was a surreal moment. All of my family was there. It was lit, though,” he added.

That moment started a new chapter in his football journey. But now, as he heads into his second year — this time as the starting quarterback — the real challenge begins.

There’s pressure to deliver, to prove he was worth the investment, and to live up to the expectations of an entire franchise and fanbase. Still, Penix Jr. remains grounded.

As he put it, “It’s just football”, the same game he’s been playing since he was a kid. Now, it’s about staying focused, trusting his preparation, and continuing to chase the dream he worked so hard to reach.