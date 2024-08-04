Jonathan Owens Soars With Joy as Simone Biles Wins Third Olympic Gold in Paris

Simone Biles won her third gold medal and her 10th Olympic medal in the women’s vault event at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a Yurchenko double pike, a.k.a. Biles II — something that has never before been achieved by a woman at the games of the Olympiad.

Meanwhile, her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, who watched her performance while on a flight heading back to the United States for Bears training camp, couldn’t contain his excitement and shared his thrill on Instagram.

“Even on the flight back, can’t miss it. Another gold on the way,” he wrote. And following Biles’ victory, Owens proudly announced, “Another Gold. Best ever.”

Owens not only celebrated Biles’ historic feat but also shut down her naysayers. In a separate Instagram Story, he disregarded the doubters with a comment, “What they gone [gonna] say now!!!”

Notably, in the Women’s Vault event, Biles clinched her gold medal with a brilliant performance, scoring 15.700 for a daring move and totaling 15.300 after a more cautious second attempt.

That said, Biles’ journey to Paris was not smooth. Three years ago, she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health after experiencing ‘the twisties,’ a mental block that leaves gymnasts disoriented mid-air. Throughout these challenges, her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Jonathan Owens, stood by her like a rock.

In a similar show of support, Biles recently defended Owens after he faced criticism for wearing her medal in a photo.

Biles responds to backlash over Hubby Owens wearing her gold medal

The drama unfolded on July 30 after Biles and Team USA clinched the all-around team gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In celebration, Owens shared a picture on Instagram that night, where he had his arm around his gymnast wife while wearing her gold medal around his neck.

However, some social media users were quick to find issues with the image, arguing that the athlete who earned the medal deserved to wear it and no one else.

The controversy also reached TikTokers like Kiera Breaugh, who called out Jonathan’s actions, saying:

“Take her medal off! Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday? Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No.”

In response, Biles stood up for her significant other and wrote:

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f**ing miserable. Leave us alone.”

That said, this dram surfaces months after Owens was trolled for admitting he didn’t know who his wife was when they first met and for calling himself ‘The Catch’ in their marriage.