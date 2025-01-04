“Nobody Goes for It More Than Dan Campbell”: Jon Gruden Highlights Lions HC’s Fourth-Down Calls Before the Vikings Matchup

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a play against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s a lot on the line for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in their Week 18 clash. The winner of the contest clinches the NFC North title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. That distinction comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, whoever loses the game becomes the No. 5 seed and will, in all likelihood, be on the road all postseason long.

To say the matchup holds massive ramifications for who reaches and wins the Super Bowl is an understatement. In Jon Gruden’s mind, Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s bold mentality could decide who emerges victorious in his “Game of the Year.”

“These head coaches are gonna be very aggressive, just like they’ve been all season… nobody goes for it more than Dan Campbell. Since 2021… this man leads the league in going for it. He [has] gone for it on 4th down 31% of the time. You talk about guts! He’s like that rambling, gambling Bob Seger song.”

Gruden also applauded Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s sparkling record in one-possession games (9-1). That lone defeat came to Detroit in Week 7 (31-29). Minnesota jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead but fell behind 21-10 at halftime. The Vikings then carried a 29-28 edge into the game’s final minute, but Lions kicker Jake Bates’ 44-yard field goal gave Detroit the thrilling win.

Just like the Week 7 battle, this pivotal meeting could go either way. The only thing Gruden will guarantee, though, is points galore.

Jon Gruden expects Vikings-Lions to be a “high-scoring” contest

Minnesota and Detroit combined for 60 points in Week 7. The two 14-2 squads could tally an even higher total this week in their quest for NFC supremacy. Unlike Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and Chicago’s Soldier Field, Detroit’s Ford Field is a dome. Any potentially cold, windy weather will have zero impact on the Sunday Night Football affair.

Both teams also enter Week 18 playing at a high level on offense. Across Weeks 14-17, in December, the Vikings averaged 31.5 points per game. The Lions posted an even better 37.5 points per game over the same stretch.

Gruden believes this hot streak, coupled with increased intensity from each head coach, will translate to a fantasy manager’s dream outcome. And, somewhat shockingly, he sees Minnesota knocking off Detroit on the road in the end.

“It’s gonna be a shootout… perfect passing conditions. I think it’s gonna be a high-scoring game. Lions, at home, can’t stay with the Vikings. The Vikings win this game 41-38.”

Per ESPN Bet, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites to top the Vikings. Their historic game will begin Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.