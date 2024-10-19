Chris Godwin Pre-Game Interview: Bucs WR Speaks Up on Baker Mayfield, Hurricane Milton & Ravens Matchup

Star WR Chris Godwin is enjoying a standout season with 43 receptions (the most this season) and 511 receiving yards for the Buccaneers. Amid this impressive run, the 28-year-old Delaware native sat down for a pre-game interview with Mike Garafolo and Judy Battista for “The Insiders” show on Friday night.

Advertisement

Godwin started off the conversation by reflecting on last week’s 51-27 win over the Saints. Calling it a “crazy game,” he admitted the team started “really hot” but faced some “bad turnovers and adversities” in the second quarter before registering a “very gritty win.”

Godwin further shed light on the “good connection” he has with Baker Mayfield while adding that it “comes from a lot of hard work” and “a lot of time put in.” He stated:

“I mean honestly, just our second year working together, we’ve gone through some highs and some lows in terms of learning what each other is looking for. But I think both of us are very smart players. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to win.”

The Bucs WR added that the new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, is focused on “trying to get things better” for the O-line. He also mentioned that Coen is “really good at making adjustments,” which is why he values his presence on the team.

Apart from his on-field efforts, Godwin was also busy being involved in an initiative that helped rescue pets during the devastating Hurricane Milton.

How Chris Godwin led the relief efforts during Hurricane Milton

Godwin explained that the foundation he worked with supported the rescue of dogs and encouraged people to adopt pets in Tampa. He shared how the foundation provided medical aid, set up shelters, and worked to reunite displaced dogs with their original owners during the hurricane.

“We’re just trying to do whatever we can to help in our area. A lot of guys have been part of that, and part of it has been our MVP initiative, which stands for Most Valuable Pet. We donated $50,000 to this effort, and the biggest part is really supporting our local shelters.”

Before concluding the interview, he also discussed the preparations for the Bucs vs. Ravens Monday Night Football game, stating that the team is completely focused on the matchup.

“So, we just got to take one game at a time. We have a really big game coming up here on Monday night versus the Ravens. They are a very, very tough opponent, so we need to focus on that.”

With the Buccaneers (4-2) and Ravens (4-2) set to face off, Godwin will look to play an instrumental role in helping his team secure their fifth win of the season against the Lamar-led side.