“One of the Hardest Years of My Life”: Christian McCaffrey Looks Back on His 2025 Season

Suresh Menon
Published

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in the most brutal way possible, with a 41-6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. But stripping that final score of context does a disservice to what this 49ers season actually was. By the time they reached Seattle, the roster had been battered beyond recognition, as injuries piled up at nearly every key position.

Yet, the 49ers still found a way to get there. Spearheading this improbable run alongside Kyle Shanahan was Christian McCaffrey, who, despite returning from a season-ending injury, remained the engine for the Niners this season. Throughout the year, he battled multiple injuries as well.

So naturally, being ousted from the playoffs in that manner against Seattle was not easy for the running back, and he did not sugarcoat the toll the entire campaign took on him.

“This was one of the hardest years of my life. From the time January 1st happened, I was rehabbing and working my butt off every single day. My wife went through it. There was not a lot of time off,” he admitted.

McCaffrey missed 13 games in an injury-riddled 2024 season, raising quiet doubts about durability and longevity. In response, he delivered one of the heaviest workloads of his career this season by touching the ball for a career high 413 times the following year.

He finished the regular season with 2,126 scrimmage yards, 17 total touchdowns, and then in the postseason, CMC added 188 more yards and two scores, carrying an offense that barely had its first-team O-line to protect them.

What makes CMC’s returns impressive is the fact that he had to adapt to being constantly in and out of the team. Despite that, he remained a full-time leader. That became crucial during their 12–5 run, as other players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa combined to appear in just nine regular-season games.

That dedication did not go unnoticed by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who called McCaffrey’s 2025 campaign one of the most extraordinary he’s ever seen.

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever,” Shanahan said. “Just in terms of what a warrior and man he is week in and week out… People to do that every week, for 17 weeks in a row, without a bye until December… I’ve never really seen anything like that.”

To be fair, Saturday’s Divisional Round loss in Seattle was a microcosm of the year itself. The Seahawks jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, the most points the 49ers had allowed in an opening quarter in franchise playoff history.

McCaffrey fought through a shoulder stinger suffered late in the first half and even returned after halftime, but once the score ballooned beyond reach, the team shut him down. Seattle finished the night with 41 points on fewer than 300 total yards, something that had happened just once before in NFL playoff history.

Still, none of that erases what McCaffrey did for his team this season. He said, “When I look back at the people that helped me out, and believed in me when a lot of people didn’t, I’m just really grateful.”

So, even if the 49ers’ season ended against the Seahawks in a painful fashion, McCaffrey’s 2025 campaign stands as one of the clearest examples of a star emptying the tank for his team. Truly inspiring and a tragic reminder that at times, efforts are not directly proportional to results.

