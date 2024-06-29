“He Was Trash”: Russell Wilson’s Viral Boxing Video Draws Strong Reactions from Pat McAfee & Friends

Russell Wilson is doing everything in his power this off-season to revive his career with Pittsburgh. He has been constantly working on his throwing technique and footwork. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Russ sweating it out in the ring, demonstrating his boxing skills and athletic physique alongside his long-time coach Freddie Roach. Pat McAfee and his crew were impressed, though a certain member had reservations.

During the recent episode of Pat McAfee Show, the crew discussed what lies in the store for the Steelers and Wilson in the upcoming season. While they admired Russ’s commitment, Tone Digz felt he had a lot to improve from last season, describing his performance as “trash.”

Boston Connor argued that Wilson wasn’t bad, but had a falling out with Sean Payton. In contrast, Anthony DiGuilio felt that former Seahawks QB’s throws were off-target and his release was slow.

The crew believes that under Mike Tomlin, Russ could finally turn things around, especially with Brandon Aiyuk now potentially in the mix. Aiyuk was seen driving around Levi’s Stadium wearing a Pirates cap, fueling speculation. He has been holding out for a new contract and causing some drama as he waits.

Talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers have stalled and a move could be horizon. If Wilson has both Pickens and Aiyuk to throw to, it could significantly boost the Steelers’ offense. Financially, they are in a good position, with both QBs on low-cost deals, giving them enough cap space to pull off this acquisition.

Russ’s calm and positive demeanor has irked many as they feel it’s not genuine and just a way to point fingers at others rather than address his pitfalls.

Mark Schlereth Thinks Wilson is Toxically Positive

Russell Wilson has been one of the most positive people in the NFL and doesn’t get ruffled because of criticism. Even when the Broncos released him and Payton publicly criticized him, he held back. His calm demeanor has rubbed off people in the wrong way. Mark Schlereth, the former Bronco is one of those people.

As per Steelers Depot, he called Russ ‘positively toxic,’ implying that he has surrounded himself with people who fail to point out his faults. However, Schlereth has clarified what he meant by the words Toxic positivity. He feels Wilson has come to terms with reality and accepts his shortcomings. Mark feels people around him tell him he any do anything but this is far from the truth at his age. He needs someone who points out his weaknesses. He stated,

“I honestly think that Russ has been sold a bill of goods by the people he surrounds himself with, that teams that he’s on have limited him. I think you need to come to grips-all players need to come to grips-with what they are good at and what they’re not good at. Probably more importantly what they’re not good at.”

At 35, there is no doubt that Russell Wilson has slowed down. He is getting sacked more often, largely due to his issues in the pocket. This was evident last season when his release was slow, and he held onto the ball longer. He needs to adapt, especially as his athleticism wanes. However, if the Steelers can provide him with enough weapons and a better offensive line, he still has enough left in the tank to make a significant impact.