“He Won’t Come Close to Me Which I Completely Understand”: Kelly Stafford on How Matthew Is Protecting Himself From the Flu Outbreak at Home

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At 37 years old, it’s no secret that Matthew Stafford has only a few years left before hanging up the cleats. Every playoff game is an opportunity for the Rams QB to potentially add one last Super Bowl to his resume. So, it’s not surprising to see Stafford giving his all — even if it means his sick wife and kids have to move out to avoid passing him the flu.

In the latest episode of “The Morning After”, Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, revealed that she and their two kids, Chandler and Tyler, are down with a high fever and flu. This has led to Matthew isolating himself from his wife, as catching the illness could impact his crucial Wild Card clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

And, being the supportive wife she is, Kelly has even considered moving out of the house with the kids for a while, planning to return once they all recover.

“He won’t come close to me which I completely understand as that might also be a thing this week leading up to his playoff game [against the Minnesota Vikings]… [Since] all my kids have the flu, to isolate him, I don’t think we should be in this house with him. So it would be us moving out (if needed).”

Under ideal circumstances, it would be Matthew who moves out while his wife and four kids remain at home. However, according to Kelly Stafford, the Rams star’s film tapes and “work stuff” are at their house. With the matchup just a week away, relocating his tapes and work essentials to a new location isn’t a practical option.

“I mean we have 105 degree fever going around this house right now… [and] I know everyone’s like why would y’all move, there’s five of you and one of him… [That is] because all of his work stuff and his film room and everything is here, so we would just get out of here I think that is on the table right now…”

This truly is a selfless gesture by Kelly for her husband’s success. According to the podcast host, her flu was severe enough for her to pass out in her stadium suite during the Rams-Seahawks matchup. Add to this, the responsibility on her to take care of her sick kids, and it adds even more to Kelly’s plate.

With Kelly having done her part, it’s now up to Matthew Stafford to make the most of his family’s sacrifice. Against the Vikings, Matthew and the Rams face a gigantic task, as overcoming one of the most in-form teams of the season won’t be easy.

However, given that the Rams have already beaten the Vikings earlier this season, Matthew and Co. should enter the match with a psychological advantage. All in all, we’re in for a thrilling showdown!