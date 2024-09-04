“Heartbroken” Brock Purdy Reveals He Wanted to Leave Las Vegas Early After Super Bowl Loss

Purdy was seconds away from becoming a Super Bowl champion last season, when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown in overtime, snatching the win away from his fingertips. The QB understandably took the loss really hard.

He talked about the game on Ryan Russillo’s podcast. When asked about his initial reaction to the ‘heartbreaking’ loss in Vegas, he claimed that he, along with his teammates, wanted to leave Las Vegas as soon as the game ended:

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t, no one wanted to stay around. We lost the game and it’s like dang you know so for us we want to get back on the plane and just sort of move on.”

The Chiefs scored a final touchdown with just 3 seconds on the clock to claim the Super Bowl title and end the 49ers’ stellar campaign. He revealed that processing the loss was difficult after putting in so much effort and playing well the whole season:

“You know, like we wanted to process it and everything yes but it was hard to because you just put in all this work over the last many months just to get to that moment and then uh sort of be heartbroken about it.” he added.

In 2023, the team had an exceptional campaign with 12 wins and the NFC title with Purdy leading the charts with 33 touchdowns and 4280 passing yards to his name.

Brock ‘Mr. Irrelevant’Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and was hired as a 3rd string quarterback by the 49ers but after losing the starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the team had to call Purdy.

He shocked the world with his game, claiming a 5 win streak and taking the team to the playoffs. As a result, he was promoted to the team’s starting quarterback permanently.

In 2024, the 49ers will have a strong offense and if they can keep the momentum from the last season, they should be able to stake a claim for the Lombardy trophy.

The team recently extended wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s deal, and they have quality running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle to give Purdy the tools to teardown any defense and claim the Super Bowl title he narrowly missed last season.

The team also has Trent Williams, who. Tom Brady called ‘priceless’ for the 49ers.

With a strong offensive system and Purdy at the helm, the team should perform consistently and would likely get a chance to redeem last year’s Super Bowl failure.