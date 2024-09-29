Here’s Why NFL Teams Aren’t Marketing Their Star Rookie Quarterbacks This Season

The NFL, known as the world’s biggest sports league, spends billions of dollars marketing its star players like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Travis Kelce. Essentially, they focus on whoever becomes the face of their franchise. However, when it comes to rookies, several teams are opting for a more cautious approach.

In 2024, twelve quarterbacks were drafted into the league, but only Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix got any significant game time. However, compared to the previous years, teams aren’t pushing these rookies, especially Daniels and Nix, to take on any marketing assignments on the team’s behalf.

In the past, NFL franchises used their young quarterbacks to take care of marketing deals with regional or local partners. However, according to Tyler Webb of Sports Business Journal, teams are now limiting the promotion of their rookie quarterbacks to avoid overwhelming pressure.

He argued that the ‘brand identity’ of these franchises could easily overshadow the rookie players, as it has time and time again.

Instead of including them in teams’ major advertisement campaigns, the Broncos and the Commanders would rather allow the rookies to establish their identities on the field by contributing time to charities and other social causes.

Tyler explained that in the short run, this might hamper these young players’ ability to earn more money, but it gives them more time to concentrate on the game.

And along with it, if a player can create a unique identity for himself both on the field and in front of the public, it could lead to lucrative deals with some of the most sought-after brands. Over their 10- to 12-year careers, these initiatives could earn them up to $500 million, Tyler argued.

The most recent examples are Travis and Jason Kelce, who have amassed a huge following outside of their respective teams. This arguably helped them secure a $150 million deal with Amazon for their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Nevertheless, while most teams are moving their young stars away from the limelight, the Bears have thrust Caleb Williams into most of their marketing efforts this season.

Why Caleb is an exception

Williams, the 2024 number 1 pick, came to the NFL with a lot of experience both in the football field and in the business world. The former USC quarterback was a top earner in the NIL, with deals worth $10 million. Webb argued that this is why the Bears believe that Caleb has already proven that he can handle the pressure that comes with the spotlight.

Arguably, though, Caleb has yet to translate his collegiate success to the NFL. In all three of his starts, the QB has visibly struggled and currently holds a 1-2 record. While this might not be directly linked to the pressure of the spotlight, not many can argue otherwise.

On the other hand, both Daniels and Nix are thriving. Thus, the new approach might have proven beneficial already. It sure frees up rookies from redundant tasks and unnecessary media attention, giving them more time to focus on the game.

What do you think? Did the Bears make a mistake by thrusting Caleb into the spotlight so soon? Let us know in the comments.