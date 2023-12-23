Jonathan Owens Reveals He Knew Nothing Of Simone Biles Or Gymnastics When They Started Dating

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens and gymnast Simone Biles have been an NFL power couple for a few years now. The iconic gymnast often roots for her husband from the Packers sidelines, but who would have thought that Owens knew nothing about her before meeting her?

Owens during his recent appearance on Pivot Podcast talked about how his relationship grew after he first met his now wife. He also stated that he knew nothing about Simone Biles and her influence as an Olympic Champion when they first started dating. However, when he spoke to Texas Monthly in 2021, he revealed that was one of the first things Biles liked about him.

The American gymnast was born in 1997, and before entering the Olympics, she made her name by winning two world Championship gold medals at just 16. She followed the path with another eight Championships gold medals in the next two years.

Simone Biles made her first Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she became the first female athlete in the U.S. to win four gold medals in a single game. She participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won one silver and one bronze taking her total medal tally to seven Olympic medals.

Surprisingly, even though Simone Biles was an Olympic champion, Jonathan Owens had very little knowledge about her or the sport she excelled in. In the podcast, the Packers safety stated that the two met through a private dating app, Raya, and while the two exchanged messages, he never realized she was a famous athlete.

Jonathan Owens Shares His Love Story

Jonathan Owens explained that a friend recommended a dating app to him which he eventually started using. While browsing on this app, Simone’s profile popped up which caught his attention. He stated he knew little about gymnastics before due to which his curiosity grew, and he decided to check out more about her.

Owens revealed that he further explored her profile, but it was Simone who sent him the message first. He was surprised at first and he couldn’t believe it and thought it might be a fake profile. However, the two started texting each other.

Owens clearly remembered that it was Tuesday when they first chatted, and by Friday of that week, they decided to hang out. The year was 2020 and in the middle of the pandemic, Simone Biles who lived in the suburbs drove 45 minutes to Houston to meet Owens.

They soon started dating, and the rest is history as they married earlier this year in April. They officially wed in a courthouse in Houston and threw an extravagant wedding celebration in Mexico.