“He’s a Bottom Ten Quarterback”: Colin Cowherd Slams Deshaun Watson After Disastrous Performance Against Cowboys

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after failing to convert on third down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

In Week 1’s clash between the Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys, Deshaun Watson’s performance screamed disappointment. The QB’s struggles were quite evident throughout the game, which included being sacked six times and a four-hit barrage from Micah Parsons.

Advertisement

NFL Analyst Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back while analyzing Watson’s performance on his podcast. He questioned the Browns QB’s five-year, $230,000,000 contract in 2022, which he received after being traded from the Houston Texans.

He didn’t mince words when it came to Watson’s overall standing and labeled him a “bottom-10 quarterback” because he failed to justify his contract:

“I don’t even know what Deshaun Watson is. Even after changing uniforms, he’s a bottom 10 quarterback.”

As per Cowherd, if a team is willing to invest such a large amount in a player, they should go for more than just raw talent and look for a QB who can be a leader, remains healthy, and shows improvement consistently. Undeniably, Watson severely falls short when it comes to this checklist.

Cowherd compared Watson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Baker Mayfield, who was traded by the Browns. In his last game against the Washington Commanders, Mayfield put up a monster performance to lead his team to a win.

Picking up where Cowherd left, John Middlekauff gave a detailed comparison between Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

Middlekauff: Watson’s latest showing an “embarrassment”

Recalling Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Commanders, the former NFL scout turned podcast feels Mayfield seems to exist in a different universe compared to Deshaun Watson. It’s not just Mayfield’s precision with the ball that impressed Middlekauff but also the “swag” he exudes, the leadership skills he has, and his playmaking abilities.

Going down the risky lane, he did also not hesitate to question whether a player with “character question marks” deserves such a hefty sum–pointing at the 2021 episode, when more than 24 female massage therapists sued Deshaun Watson and accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Although the QB denied these allegations, he went on to settle 20 of these claims. Because of these legal woes, Watson didn’t play at all in the 2021 season and was traded to the Cleveland Browns the following year.

Moreover, Middlekauff also pointed out how Watson’s “short resume” clearly does not make the cut for the 5 year, $230,000,000 deal he has signed with the Browns.

He argues that a high-value contract should be reserved for a player who “has his flaws” alongside being a “consistent regular-season player, super smart, high character, and a leader”– like Dak Prescott is, whereas Watson has yet to live up to these expectations.