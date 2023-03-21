“He’s a Legit Babe”: Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo is Now Getting a ‘Specially Forged’ Deal From Renowned Brothel Workers

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their new QB to the world on March 17. The former San Francisco 49ers shot-caller, Jimmy Garoppolo, signed a three-year deal with the Raiders. Now that the handsome quarterback is part of Sin City, he is getting creative offers from sexy ladies who want to give him a warm welcome.

Jimmy G has always been popular among women. The 31-year-old can make space in anybody’s heart with his good looks. Additionally, the 2022-2023 season was tough for him. Hence, the new deal proposed by the two lusty s*x workers from Las Vegas can make all his pain go away.

Brothel workers want to make Jimmy Garoppolo the happiest man in the world

Two s*x workers, Caitlin Bell, and Alice Little, want to shower all their love and appreciation on Garoppolo. As per TMZ, the lovely ladies offered him a once-in-a-lifetime deal.

Bell and Little of the famous Chicken Ranch brothel offered him free s*x for the rest of his life! They are ecstatic that the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB moved from the Bay area to Vegas. Therefore, to show how happy and grateful they are for him, the beautiful lassies want him to fornicate with them for a lifetime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Bell Official 🫦 (@officialcaitlinbell)

Bell said, “He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10)

In addition to that, Little and Bell want to make sure that Garoppolo stays stimulated for next year’s Super Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium. “The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!” said Little.

Bell is a popular adult film actress and has appeared in several films. Along with that, she was recently nominated for Best S*x Scene in the 2023 XBIZ Awards. On the other hand, Little is an intimacy coach and a sex worker advocate.

Jimmy G: the ladies’ man

The story does not end there. They are not the only brother workers who want to please the Walter Payton Award winner. Sheri’s Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, wrote a special letter to the QB. They wanted Garoppolo and a few of his new teammates to enjoy the VIP experience.

“A celebratory weekend blowout with you and a few of your new Raiders teammates to take advantage of the resort’s themed hotel suites, bar and restaurant, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi – all expenses paid, of course,” a Sheri’s Ranch spokesperson wrote in the letter.