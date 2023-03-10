Jimmy Garoppolo News: Top 5 Landing Spots for the Veteran QB Ahead of 2023 Season

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates on the field following his team s 38-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is quite amusing to see how things unraveled for the veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the free agency deadline. As this offseason seems like a flashback to the previous one, Garoppolo will likely part ways with the Bay area football fans. Meanwhile, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s intentions for the upcoming 2023 season have opened doors for new franchises to bid for their long-time quarterback.

So far, according to multiple reports, the 31-year-old remains a hot prospect in the free agency market. Even though his tryst with back-to-back injuries remains a matter of concern, several teams have shown interest, specifically to strengthen their QB depth chart.

Analysts derive five options for Jimmy Garoppolo

There is no debate over the fact that the Illinois product happens to be a top-notch prospect to lead an offensive unit. All those two Super Bowl titles and multiple playoff appearances justify this notion. According to the updates shared by the NFL analyst, Dov Kleiman, Garoppolo has interests from the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and the Houston Texans.

“49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to draw interest from the #Raiders, #Panthers and #Texans in free-agency,” Kleiman wrote in his latest tweet. It was Ian Rapoport (NFL Insider) who broke this news, and fair to say these franchises are in desperate need of an impact-creating leader to execute the plays, especially after a terrible performance in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Texans hold a first-round, second-overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Hence trading this opportunity for a veteran QB seems unlikely.

The Jets and the Commanders are the other two sides in the QB race. Although the future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers’ name got linked to a new beginning in New York, the Jets might look for more prospects in the market. Similarly, the departure of Carson Wentz has opened new opportunities for talents to cement their position under new management.

Kyle Shanahan shuts down all the speculations

With Brock Purdy rising to prominence in the 2022 season, Garoppolo’s future with the Niners certainly diminished. Former first-round pick Trey Lance’s season-ending injury in the initial games paved the way for Garoppolo to re-establish himself. However, he later handed the baton to Mr. Irrelevant to start the games.

Interestingly, Purdy grabbed this opportunity leading his team to contend for the NFC conference title. This performance helped Shanahan to plan for the long run. When asked whether the team will rely on Garoppolo in the upcoming season, the head coach didn’t mince words.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said in an interview, per ESPN. Anyways it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran passer ahead of the free agency deadline on March 15.

