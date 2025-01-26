mobile app bar

“He’s a Little Like Matthew”: Kelly Stafford Roots for Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game Against Patrick Mahomes

Ayush Juneja
Published

Matthew and Kelly Stafford and Josh Allen

On left- Matthew and Kelly Stafford and on right- Josh Allen. Credit- Imagn Images

With the Rams and her husband Matthew Stafford out early in the divisional round, losing a closely contested encounter to the Eagles, Kelly is now rooting for another team and QB to make the Super Bowl. And it’s not the Chiefs.

During the latest episode of her show, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank, she revealed that she’s rooting for the Bills. And there’s an adorable reason behind it.

“I’m going to root for the Bills. I like Josh Allen. He is a little like Matthew. He might be playing through some injuries that we don’t know about. He’s tough, he’s smart, and adorable. He’s getting married. Why not root for Josh Allen?

According to Kelly, Allen is calm, composed, and a rule follower—much like her husband and Rams QB Matthew Stafford. He also takes accountability for everything whether it’s his fault or not, making him the perfect leader.

She absolutely believes the Buffalo will emerge victorious at Arrowhead. She previously predicted that the winner of the divisional matchup between the Bills and the Ravens would go all the way and win it all in New Orleans.

However, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City which is on 8 game playoff-winning streak. Mahomes knows how to get the job done in the postseason and so does Spags’ defense.

The Bills are 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs but against everybody else, they are 7-1. Mahomes and Kansas City have won once against them in the AFC Title game and twice in the divisional round. The defending champs comfortably won the last AFC Game they played against Buffalo. History is not on Josh Allen’s side but will Kelly’s support bear fruit?

