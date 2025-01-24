“He’s a Low-Maintenance Star”: Cam Newton Explains How Jayden Daniels Earns Collective Support From Terry McLaurin and Austin Ekeler

Jayden Daniels has proven beyond a doubt that the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, where a single player can transform the fortunes of a struggling franchise. The Commanders, coming off a dismal 4-13 season, appeared to be going nowhere. However, a series of smart decisions revitalized the team, propelling them to the NFC Championship Game this season.

So, how has the LSU alum performed at such an elite level? While Daniels’ talent and leadership have been pivotal, he owes much of his success to the support of playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Austin Ekeler on the offense. Cam on the latest episode of 4th & 1, highlighted their contribution to his and the team’s success.

“Yes he is doing his job but the guys around him are doing their job too. Terry McLaurin, like he’s a star. He’s a low-maintenance star, meaning he’s not the guy who is going to throw antics on the sideline. He just does what he does. Ekeler does his job.”

Cam broke down how Jayden Daniels has earned the trust and support of his teammates. According to Cam, Daniels has exhibited remarkable poise and composure, even as a rookie. He has stayed grounded and level-headed in every situation, qualities that, combined with his playmaking abilities, have naturally elevated him to a leadership role.

The LSU alum has also shown impressive emotional control on the sidelines, maintaining focus regardless of the circumstances. On the field, Daniels consistently makes smart decisions, avoiding turnovers and trusting his teammates.

When the moment calls for it, he allows his playmakers to shine by delivering the ball with precision and giving them opportunities to make big plays. These traits have cemented his position as a rising star and a true leader for the Commanders.

Fortunately for him, the playmakers around him, like McLaurin and Ekeler have also been able to do their job perfectly. Terry has been phenomenal and consistent throughout his career, a star who doesn’t have much credit or recognition. As is the case with Ekeler, who won’t make flashy plays but will always give his best and make difficult things look simple.

Washington’s success has been a collective effort, with contributions from the offense, defense, and special teams propelling the team forward. However, Jayden Daniels will inevitably receive the spotlight, as quarterbacks often do, even though wins and losses aren’t officially a QB stat.

It’s part of the role—quarterbacks are praised when the team wins and blamed when they lose. As the highest-paid players on the roster, they learn to shoulder this responsibility, a reality that comes with being the face of the franchise.

Now, Daniels, and his trusted playmakers face a much bigger test. The Eagles are a complete team both defensively and offensively. The Lions may have been the first seed but they were down to their bare bones with injuries. The Eagles will enter the match fully fit when they welcome the Commanders at hostile Lincoln Field.

However, the trio of Jayden, Terry, and Austin can get the result and win by doing what they have done throughout the season. The LSU Alum doesn’t need to change or alter anything. He needs to continue playing error-free and turnover-free football, keep using his legs, and keep trusting his playmakers to make plays.