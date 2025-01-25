“Yup, They Are Winning It All”: NFL Fans React After Clip Shows Austin Ekeler and the Commanders Having Fun at Practice

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jayden Daniels (left) and center Tyler Biadasz (63) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have already stunned everyone by reaching the NFC Championship game. And judging by their practice session this week, they don’t seem to feel much pressure about the upcoming game.

Advertisement

Austin Ekeler and the rest of the team were caught dancing during practice in a session that made them look relaxed. In the background, techno music blared from a loudspeaker, with the running back energizing everyone. He started by stomping his foot on the ground and then raising his hands in the air, soon joined by his teammates and even the coaching staff. It seems they are mentally ready to face the Eagles this Sunday.

Washington Commanders were vibing at practice today: pic.twitter.com/YaKMtJSKNt — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 24, 2025

It’s good to see the Commanders feeling loose ahead of their matchup. It’s the franchise’s first NFC title game since 1991, but you wouldn’t know it by watching the clip. The upset win against the Lions in the divisional round must have been therapeutic for them, and we wouldn’t blame them.

Some fans reacted to the clip by declaring it as evidence that the team will not only win this Sunday but also the Super Bowl come February.

This team is LOOSE! Leave it all out on the field Sunday! — Roy Sanie (@RoySanie) January 24, 2025

Yup, they are winning it all✨ — A L I S S A (@MissAlissaS) January 25, 2025

However, others thought the video came off as cringy, with some pointing out that they are practicing indoors ahead of a game in Philly that should see frigid temperatures.

Those vibes are gonna end real quick tomorrow. Commanders have been practicing inside and running their mouths all week, Eagles have been practicing outside and focused on the task at hand. One team’s just happy to be there, the other is still hungry. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) January 25, 2025

This ain’t it bruh — Imheretobet (@imheretobet) January 25, 2025

Regardless, the Commanders should be loose because they have nothing to lose. Nobody expected them to make it this far in the playoffs, especially with a rookie QB at the helm. They’re playing with house money. The Eagles, on the other hand, are under immense pressure. They need to defend their home field, and Nick Sirianni is aiming for his second Super Bowl appearance in three years. A loss would hurt the resumes of both Sirianni and his QB, Jalen Hurts.

It’s worth noting that head coach Dan Quinn said afterward that the vibing during the practice was not for show. According to him, the team had the best Friday practice that they had all season. This is great to hear for a young team about to head into a tough atmosphere. However, the elements are going to be a factor and they don’t seem to be preparing for them.

Dan Quinn: “This is the best Friday (practice) we’ve had this season.” pic.twitter.com/yb9SQxFtag — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 24, 2025

The Washington practice facility is indoors. A climate-controlled atmosphere like that isn’t going to realistically replicate the conditions that are on the tab for Sunday. It’s supposed to be in the 30s temperature-wise by kickoff. Maybe they should be practicing outside, like the Eagles are, to prepare for those freezing temps. After all, the weather is similar in DC right now.

But it seems as though the Commanders aren’t going to focus on that aspect of the game during preparations. They did go into Philadelphia earlier in the year and give them a scare, only losing 26-18. But this time, they need to figure out a way to get over the hump like they did in the second matchup when they won a 36-33 thriller. Yet, that was without Hurts playing.

Hopefully, the Commanders stay relaxed going into tomorrow. The divisional matchup should make for one of the better NFC Championships in recent memory. It’s just the ninth time divisional rivals have met up in the contest.