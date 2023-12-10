“He’s Begging for Some Stability”: Maxx Crosby Gets Support From Fans Upon Asking Mark Davis to Get the Head Coach & GM Back

Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby is firmly behind Vegas’ interim leaders, Coach Antonio Pierce and GM Champ Kelly. Crosby openly expressed his desire for both Pierce and Kelly to secure permanent roles in 2024, even sharing his thoughts with team owner Mark Davis. If this materializes, it could bode well for Pierce’s prospects of staying in the coach’s lounge beyond the current season.

Advertisement

Maxx Crosby recently shared his earnest motivation to drive the team’s success while speaking on NFL Media’s The Insiders. He sees it as a chance for Coach Antonio Pierce and GM Champ Kelly to secure long-term positions, bringing much-needed stability. Having experienced numerous coaching changes, Crosby values the straightforward and honest approach of Pierce and Kelly.

“Selfishly, I want them to continue to be the head coach and GM. I’ve been very honest with them. I told Mark [Davis] the same thing,” Crosby said.

Advertisement

Two years ago, the star DE and other Raiders players fervently supported interim coach Rich Bisaccia, hoping for his retention after a remarkable playoff run in 2021. Despite their wishes, owner Mark Davis chose Josh McDaniels. This time, the fans align with their star defensive end, recognizing the crucial role Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly play in sustaining the team’s motivation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/globalalertdesk/status/1733194799098781799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JesusChryce/status/1733551116221088154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jercasterson/status/1733197334954328402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LostTribeSports/status/1733658854183882804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Solomon46946819/status/1733210293172687358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans are vocal in their support for the interim head coach and general manager, expressing that the duo deserves the opportunity to lead the Raiders to excellence. One fan urges Mark Davis to heed the leader of the team, letting him know the importance of learning from past decisions.

Maxx Crosby Injury Update: Is the Defensive End Prepared to Face the Vikings?

Maxx Crosby faced a setback before Week 12’s clash with the Chiefs. The defensive end was battling a knee injury and a hospital stay for an infection. However, despite doubts, he took the field and remarkably secured a sack against Patrick Mahomes. Crosby Definitely displayed resilience in a season-low 48 snaps.

The star DE faced challenges after the bye week, missing mid-week practices and having limited participation on Friday. Despite a questionable status, Crosby expressed determination to play against the Minnesota Vikings on The Insiders on NFL+. He affirmed, feeling incredible, acknowledging the recent hardships as some of the toughest, but viewing them as blessings in the end.

“I look at the positive in everything, so everything happens for a reason. I was able to fight through all the ups and downs of the week — being in the hospital and all those things.” Maxx said.

Maxx Crosby expressed his unwavering commitment, stating, “If I’m able and have a heartbeat, I’m going to be out there with my brothers and try to go get a win.” Despite not being at his peak against the Chiefs, he aimed to impact the game positively. With the bye week for recovery, Crosby feels rejuvenated and eagerly anticipates the last five games. Feeling great, he looks forward to practicing and joining his teammates on the field.