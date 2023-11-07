“TB12 Head Coach?”: NFL Fans Find Tom Brady ‘s Link With Raiders Crisis Fascinating

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Who could have thought Tom Brady has so much influence over the Los Angeles Raiders despite not being an official owner? Well, Mark Davis has raised the bar of management for the Raiders, after appointing Antonio Pierce as the acting HC, after firing Josh McDaniels mid-season.

Advertisement

They have now secured a Week 9 victory against the Giants, following the drastic change. However, it needs to be noted that the victory came against a lackluster team that has now lost their QB1 to an ACL tear. This crisis-laden scenario for Mark Davis’ franchise has found its answer in Tom Brady.

The former Patriots QB has been vocal about his long-standing wish of becoming the Raiders’ minority owner. Considering Brady’s interest and his admiration for the team, the Raiders owner is trying to involve Brady in the Raiders’ overhaul.

Advertisement

Mark Davis Reportedly Turns to Tom Brady For the Raiders

Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly have been elevated from their roles to interim HC and interim GM of the Raiders, respectively. The future of the roles remains a question if Davis continues his ‘comprehensive search’ after the season.

CBS Sports reported that Mark Davis’s decisions are to be influenced by Brady, someone who is admired by him. But this isn’t coming easy for the Raiders either. The decision to bring in Tom Brady at a discounted ownership price is on the long haul as the NFL owners disagree with the terms. However, this didn’t stop him from being involved with the Raiders in their hour of crisis.

As the $6.2 billion franchise reels with financial difficulty with unpaid Josh McDaniels, their steps ahead need more caution. Consequently, Tom Brady’s purchase of the franchise minority stake is a positive sign. However, the sticking point of price has held the deal back from conclusion. Per the CBS report,

“It’s widely assumed around the league that Brady will have some amount of influence over the decisions to be made in Las Vegas.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1721743253261648236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The process will also involve Mark Davis’s entrusted circle, including the team president Sandra Douglass Morgan. Additionally, the team’s fate intertwined with Tom Brady’s name has fans more excited than ever. In a post made by ML Football, which reiterated the influence of former Bucs QB on Davis’ decisions in the future, fans resorted to emotional speculations and impressive thoughts. Some fans even guessed if Tom Brady could pull a surprising move, “TB12 as head coach?” one fan asked.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FFB_Fanatics/status/1721743558053384569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/juiceweb3/status/1721743440549925326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobbySchumDG/status/1721753749796884644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FakeHaydenSmith/status/1721756304136421862?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RaiderHours/status/1721782112515424440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some others commented on their post with more names to replace the interim figures, also excluding Brady from the scene.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hawksfans48/status/1721783712470507792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DylannJabroo/status/1721777122581344353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/poole_nation0/status/1721745116354756689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CaedenBrandt/status/1721784218815025367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Raiders are going into a Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets with a 4-5 season record. As an era of change kicked in for them, what comes next will be an exciting game to watch. Then again, Davis and Brady’s creativity with the team has brought new hope waiting to shine on the team’s presence.