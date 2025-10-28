“He’s Declining and Shouldn’t Be in That Position”: Fans Worry About Terry Bradshaw After He Stumbles Through Andy Reid Story on Live TV

NFL legendary quarterback and Fox NFL analyst and co-host Terry Bradshaw sipped some bourbon, cracked many jokes and greeted fans during Family Cookin’ with Chef Noah Hester at the Fork & Flask stage on the first day of Bourbon & Beyond Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many former NFL players who’ve been in broadcasting as long as the great Terry Bradshaw. A Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowl titles with the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, he’s built a broadcasting dynasty of his own over the past four decades. However, it seems that dynasty might have to come to an end soon.

Bradshaw signed on as CBS’s top color commentator the year after he retired in 1984, doing the top game of the week alongside legendary play-by-play man Verne Lundquist. He stayed there until 1990, at which point he was promoted to the studio, where he hosted NFL Today alongside Greg Gumbel until 1993. In 1994, Fox opened up its sports division, and Bradshaw moved over there to join the crew of Fox NFL Sunday. He has been there ever since.

While often serving as comic relief on the program with his “ol’ redneck” persona, at 77 years old and with over 30 years at Fox under his belt, there are times when he seems a bit overwhelmed or even confused. Like this past Sunday.

While discussing the highly anticipated Chiefs-Commanders game, Bradshaw went on a tangent so baffling that it left many fans concerned about his mental health. Here’s what came out when he tried to tell a story about Andy Reid:

“But the thing that I would worry about more so in Washington is, the other day I text Andy Reid. And I got a text back, and I thought it was Andy Reid. But it was some guy selling pigs. But it sounded good, I shouldn’t have told ya’ll that, so ya’ll would’ve thought I actually talked to Andy Reid, but I didn’t really talk to Andy Reid.”

It was tough to follow. And the rest of the guys on the panel were clearly not picking up what Terry was putting down. Howie Long seemed taken aback. Michael Strahan gave a look that many viewers could probably relate to while trying to decipher Bradshaw’s story.

It was all so strange that some fans on Twitter are saying that Bradshaw might need to hang up his lapel mic and call it a career as his mind starts to go.

“Allowing Terry to fumble through the halftime highlight package week after week is borderline criminal,” said one concerned fan.

“This show should be called CTE today,” joked another. “Truly curious why FOX still keeps him on the air. He’s losing his damn mind lol,” said one Twitter user.

Some fans weren’t so worried, though, with one simply taking it as humor: “I don’t know what y’all complaining about, this is a gem.”

At the end of the day, Fox’s show is really just something to put on in the background as you get ready for the day of football, preparing food, and welcoming over friends. It’s not to be taken too seriously.

And when it comes to Bradshaw retiring or leaving the show, it seems he has been with the network so long, he’s likely in a spot where he can decide his future. He is a three-time Sports Emmy winner, after all.