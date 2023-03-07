“Damar Hamlin is Going to Die”: Did ‘Religious’ Kirk Cousins Threaten Damar Hamlin for Allegedly Disrespecting Jesus?

What happened with Damar Hamlin in the regular season game against Cincinnati Bengals last season truly shocked the NFL world. Hamlin, upon tackling a Bengals receiver, abruptly collapsed upon which, the medics came rushing in to see what was wrong.

He was rushed to the hospital and thankfully, the doctors were able to save the fighter who had united all of America. However, in the last few weeks, Damar has been facing backlash for allegedly disrespecting the cross.

Also Read: C.J Stroud vs Anthony Richardson NFL Combine Stats: Is the Ohio State QB a Better Draft Prospect Than Anthony?

Kirk Cousins did not threaten Damar Hamlin while receiving the Bart Starr Award

At Super Bowl last month, Damar was seen wearing a Kanye West eternal saint blue varsity jacket. On the back of his jacket, fans spotted an illusion of Jesus Christ under the word ‘Eternal’. Moreover, the front of his jacket appeared to reference a Bible verse. As expected, this didn’t go down well with a lot of fans and eventually, Damar had to come out and issue a statement that he never intended to hurt any religious sentiments.

Recently, a clip has gone viral on Twitter in which Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was seen claiming, “Damar Hamlin was Brough back to life, but he is going to die.” Innumerable people are suggesting that Kirk, who is known for being extremely religious, is threatening Damar for wearing the allegedly blasphemous jacket during Super Bowl.

“Damar Hamlin was brought back to life, but he is going to die” – Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/65s6gygWZl — Cam (@anzalone_cam) March 6, 2023

However, the reality is that Cousins’ 6-second viral clip is just a part of the long speech he made when he received the Bart Starr award a few weeks back. The video has clearly been taken out of context as Cousins was just talking about the inevitable reality of death by giving Damar’s example.

“I go to the Bible for truth, to understand what I am going to build my life on and the Bible makes it very clear that man is destined to die once and after that to face judgement. Damar Hamlin was brought back to life, but he is going to die. Current death rate is 100%. I am also going to die,” Cousins had claimed.

He then went on to reiterate that everyone dies because everyone has sinned. Cousins then asked the audience members to accept the Almighty as their savior and pray. Absolutely nowhere did the Vikings QB suggest that Damar has done anything wrong.

Kirk Cousins got emotional while talking about Bart Starr

Kirk Cousins, who is a devout Christian, got emotional while talking about Bart Starr while giving his award acceptance speech. Star, who passed away in 2019, was about to be honored at Lambeau Field during a Packers vs Washington game in 2013 when Cousins had first met him.

The then Washington’s backup QB, upon spotting Bart on the field, had thought, “You know what? I may never get another chance to meet Bart Starr. So I ran down the field toward the Packers tunnel, and I tapped him on the shoulder.”

Cousins had gone on to thank Starr for being an inspiration and above all, a wonderful human being. “I just said, Thanks for your example. Thanks for all you represent, for what you’ve done for this league and who you are as a man.” Starr meant a lot of Cousins and the Vikings QB aspires to follow his footsteps going forward in his life.

Also Read: Where to Watch NFL Combine: Where is NFL Combine 2023 Happening?