Before Launching $12,800 Worth Zenith Chronomaster Aaron Rodgers Edition, Jets QB Went All the Way to Switzerland to Witness the Making Process

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has remained busy despite being ruled out to play early in the season. While many would take the time after injury to rest up and take the much-needed break from a grueling sports career, Rodgers dialed it up. Not only for his fast-track rehab, or for his foray into sports media, but also for designing a product for the ages.

The Jets QB launched his first Zenith Chronomaster Sport in October. A watch that promises uniqueness and personality, just like the man himself. Priced at a whopping $12,800, the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers is a limited edition watch, with design elements decided in collaboration with the NFL superstar.

Zenith Unveils Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Watch https://t.co/RTJKsMgzTB pic.twitter.com/giN1Wq8BXR

— ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) November 16, 2023

Only 250 pieces of the limited watch are available. Ever the perfectionist, Rodgers was involved in every step of the design process, looking for iterations in the original design to fit his unique aesthetic. Taking his commitment to another level, Rodgers even went all the way to Switzerland to first-hand experience the watchmaking process. Talking about that experience, the veteran QB said,

“I didn’t know much about the whole watchmaking process, so it was great to finally see it. There’s a pavilion in one of the workshops where you can practice with all the elements and figure out how to put them together, which was cool.”

Aaron Rodgers’ version of the luxury brand’s most popular line of chronographs sports a unique green color, unlike any other version of the watch. The dial also features Arabic numerals, a departure from the standard Roman numerals, to look like jersey numbers. The numbers 3, 6, and 9 are omitted from the dial, an inadvertent shoutout to Nicola Tesla.

Aaron Rodgers’ Association with Zenith

A-Rod became Zenith’s North American ambassador in 2021 when he was still with the Green Bay Packers. The making of the watch began 15 months before the launch, and yet the watch is in the Jets‘ signature green, not the Packers’ green, something Rodgers attributed to Kismet, a sign from the universe.

Zenith CEO Julien Tornare commented in a press release: “Aaron has reached his star, and changed the game while doing it, but remains incredibly humble and charming when he’s off the field,” applauding him for his focus, determination, and relentless ambition. This ambition is something he displayed once more as he remained active for his team throughout his injury rehab, even calling plays from the sidelines, and assisting Saleh.