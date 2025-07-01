“He’s Definitely Like a Big Brother”: Shedeur Sanders Talks About His Special Relationship With Robert Griffin III

Shedeur Sanders has always had strong guidance around him. As the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, he’s had a mentor in his corner since day one.

Add in the wisdom he’s picked up from conversations with Tom Brady, his admiration for Michael Vick, and his current immersion in an NFL quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson, and it’s clear that Shedeur is surrounded by more than enough football IQ to draw from.

But even with that elite company, one relationship stands out: his connection with Robert Griffin III.

RGIII may be years removed from his Heisman-winning days and his explosive rookie NFL campaign in Washington, but to Shedeur Sanders, he’s still very much in the game. And more importantly, he’s someone who has consistently backed the young quarterback both in public and behind the scenes.

Griffin, who now serves as an ESPN analyst, has long been vocal about his support for Sanders, pushing back on criticism, praising his leadership, and hyping his potential.

But it’s not just performative punditry. RGIII has taken a genuine interest in the Browns rookie’s development, something the young quarterback clearly appreciates. Shedeur made that abundantly clear in his latest media appearance.

“He’s definitely like a big brother, for sure,” the former Buffs star said. “He lets me know when I’m wrong, when I’m right, what I need to do — pros, cons about everything with the quarterback position and what I need to know.”

This type of guidance, one that is rooted in honesty, directness, and backed with real experience, is rare. And for a first-year QB like Shedeur, who’s had to navigate a rocky road into the NFL spotlight, it can be invaluable.

“You definitely have to have discernment when it comes to everything,” he added. “But it’s more natural. The advice I get, it comes from a natural place, from people that I always talk to or that have always been there for me.”

Shedeur, drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round this year, enters one of the league’s most uncertain quarterback rooms. He’s already shared reps with the likes of Flacco, Gabriel, Pickett, and the injured Watson, who’s taken on a mentor role as well.

But in the clutter of voices and expectations, it’s clear that Sanders leans heavily on those who’ve earned his trust. So, while the naysayers continue to dissect his every move and critics still question his draft slide, Shedeur isn’t short on people who believe in him, especially one who’s walked the same path, faced similar scrutiny, and emerged wiser.

That’s why when he calls Robert Griffin III a “big brother,” it’s more than just a compliment. It’s a reflection of a bond built not just on football, but mutual respect and authenticity, the kind of connection every young quarterback needs.