Matthew McConaughey Explains How Chris Hanburger Made Him a “Big” Washington Commanders Fan

Everyone knows Matthew McConaughey is a huge Texas Longhorns fan. The famous actor is an alum of the school and frequently appears on the Longhorns’ sidelines during football games. In 2019, Texas named him their “minister of culture.” He has also taught multiple classes at the university.

However, McConaughey’s football fandom isn’t limited to his Longhorns. On The Eli Manning Show, he revealed his professional rooting interest is the Washington Commanders. When Manning asked him why his loyalties lie with a New York Giants’ rival, McConaughey name-dropped a nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

“Chris Hanburger, No. 55… he was known for- he’d hit you at the line of scrimmage, but he didn’t like going down on the ground. So he’d kinda bear hug you, let you get an extra couple yards, to then sling you down and walk around like ‘I didn’t go down.'”

McConaughey appreciated Hanburger’s skill but became a Washington supporter because of his name more than his talent.

“I’m living outside of Dallas. I like hamburgers, Chris Hanburger’s there, my favorite linebacker. You’re four years old, this stuff is adding up… you become a Redskins fan.”

Manning gifted McConaughey, whom he called a “big” Commanders fan, a Giants “Hamburger” jersey on the show. The two-time Super Bowl champion was “[hoping] to convert” McConaughey into a New York supporter with the gesture, but was unsuccessful.

Who is Chris Hanburger?

As McConaughey mentioned, Hanburger wore No. 55 for the then-Washington Redskins. He was an 18th-round pick in the 1965 NFL Draft but quickly evolved into one of the Redskins’ most important players.

1975 Redskins had a linebacker Chris Hanburger. I liked hamburgers. let’s go @Commanders @NFL pic.twitter.com/NflCNJOOFX — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2024

Hanburger played 14 professional seasons, all with Washington. His career tackle total is unknown – tackles didn’t become an official statistic until 2001 – but there is no lack of evidence for his greatness. Hanburger snagged 19 interceptions in the NFL and returned two of them for touchdowns. When he retired in 1978, he held the NFL record for fumble recovery touchdowns (3).

It took a long time for Hanburger to get his call to Canton, but it finally came in 2011. He entered the NFL Hall of Fame that year alongside some of the league’s most iconic names, including Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, and Marshall Faulk.

Hanburger obviously flew a bit under the radar when he was inducted. Some of you reading this may not have ever heard of him before. But having “Matthew McConaughey’s favorite player” on his resume is an accomplishment no other man can overshadow.