Shannon Sharpe Concerned About How Tom Brady’s Kids May be Affected by Jokes From His Roast

Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time” saw a lot of buzz, with jokes about Tom Brady’s career, retirement decisions, Gisele Bündchen, and even his unique choice of avocado ice cream. However, there seems to be some concern about how his children will react to the humor, considering TB12’s divorce with his ex-wife being the subject of some of the jokes. Now, NFL Analyst, Shannon Sharpe raised a question regarding this awkward situation.

During a podcast chat with Cam Newton on Funky Friday, Shannon Sharpe highlighted that it’s likely for Brady’s kids to come across these jokes, aimed at their mom and they might have a negative effect. He said,

“It’s tough because, at the end of the day, the kids are going to see it, and they’re going to see somebody saying things about their mom. So, while you and her might not… I mean, I’m sure they’re great as far as doing what they can for the kids. But still, somebody’s saying something bad about their mom, so that’s probably the thing that he got most upset about,” shared Sharpe.

According to Sharpe, while Brady and Gisele may be able to handle these jabs with maturity and humor, it’s important to consider how their children might perceive them. Kids can be sensitive when it comes to hearing things about their parents, possibly struggling to differentiate between entertainment and reality.

He shared another concern about the childern facing bullying from their peers, who might piggyback off of those jokes to take jabs at them in real life. The former Denver Broncos TE added how both Brady and Gisele are no strangers to scrutiny given their fame. But it is important to remember that their kids are still in their formative years where self-identity is key.

In light of these talks, Tom Brady apparently expressed regret at the jokes that were made at the expense of his family. His remarks came after a source close to the supermodel revealed that the jokes made about her and the children were not appreciated.

Gisele Bündchen Not Pleased with Jokes Made at Her Expense

As per People, Bündchen appears to have been negatively affected by the jokes at Tom Brady’s Roast because of their potential impact on their children and her personal emotions.

Although roasts typically involve teasing, it seems that these specific jokes went too far for Gisele. The source said,

“As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” also expressing concern first and foremost for her children, rather than her own reputation.

Once a known power couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship eventually came to an end with a divorce. The jokes at the roast involved her alleged cheating rumors and also took shots at Brady for “not seeing it coming.” Brady failed to step up and put an end to those jokes, for which he later expressed regret. But the damage was already done.