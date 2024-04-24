Here’s What Peyton Manning Has to Say About Zach Wilson Entering the Denver Broncos

The New York Jets finally ended the tumultuous spell of Zach Wilson in New York by trading him to the Broncos. Drafted as the 2nd overall in his draft class, some expectations came with being picked so high, which his shoulders weren’t able to handle. However, at the same time, the Jets didn’t do him any justice by giving him one of the worst Offensive Lines in the league. Before this trade, everyone felt that a move was necessary for his growth, and Peyton Manning seems to share that sentiment.

Advertisement

The former NFL star recently weighed in on the Broncos QB situation and the signing of Wilson on 104.3 The Fan. He asserted that Sean Payton has a unique system, something that differs from any system that Zach has played in, something that would be beneficial for him. A fresh scene under different coaching is something a former BYU shot-caller needs. The former Saints’ head man has a different coaching philosophy and might use this off-season to physically prepare the players for the season, and the sooner Wilson gets accustomed to the system, the better for him.

“Now, I probably think it is a reboot. Sean Payton has a unique system, not necessarily much carryover from any of the systems that Zach has been in so and I think for Zach, reboot actually is good. It’s just kind of let’s just start over and let Sean Payton and his staff coach you and kind of start from the Ground Zero, which I think might be just what Zach needs.”

Like many QBs before him, Wilson suffered from being picked higher than what was his pedigree in college, thanks to his great Combine performances. And like many in similar situations, he couldn’t deliver, though he still has time to remove the tag of being a bust.

Is Zach Wilson Going to Be Able to Turn It Around This Time?

No one can deny that Wilson was over-drafted, just like most QBs in his 2021 draft class. A standout at BYU, he was able to rack up numbers in that pass-friendly offense, something that wasn’t present in the Big Apple. They expected him to gel and grow within the system, which didn’t materialize. While there is arm talent, the rookie mistakes haven’t been eradicated from his game.

However, the Green Gang can be blamed for not providing a modicum of consistency and changing Offensive Coordinators every season, which is not optimal for a newly drafted QB. Wilson has talent but hasn’t been properly coached, which he will get from the Broncos. Now, he has a chance to reinvent himself. Some QBs can read the game and make decisions as per the situation, others need to be guided and coached with a set of instructions. Wilson could be one of those shot-callers.

There is a feeling that with a superior coaching staff in Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, Davis Webb, and Pete Carmichael, he can elevate his game and deliver what has been asked of him.

We don’t know what will happen. The Broncos, with three QBs, might still draft another QB in the 1st or 2nd round, with someone like McCarthy or Bo Nix being viable options who might fit the scheme better. But if they don’t, Wilson might get his shot, at least for a season. There is a learning curve for rookie QBs, which might be beneficial for Zach. He has the head start and has this off-season to show Payton that he can be a starter for him by learning fast and keeping his head down.