“He Had a $14M Buyout”: Stephen A. Smith Blames Sherrone Moore’s ‘Stupid’ Act After Latest Charges

The Michigan Wolverines’ internal investigation into the extracurricular activities of Sherrone Moore concluded that their now-former head coach had been involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, which prompted the program to immediately fire the 39-year-old play caller. Moore’s disgraceful exit from the team reportedly caused him to experience a mental health episode, one that ultimately saw him be detained by the police in Saline, Michigan.

Moore has since been charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors, but was released from jail after paying his $25,000 bond. “It’s incredibly sad,” Stephen A. Smith noted.

“He had a $14-million buyout, that goes away. He was earning about $5.6 million in salary, that goes away. We can lament how stupid, how idiotic it is for him to find himself in this situation, to blow his whole career and all of that stuff, but when you hear thoughts of suicide… The most important thing is reminding him that… You still get a life to live.”

According to Smith, Moore’s original sin that got him fired is anything but “new,” as ever since college football first became a widespread phenomenon, head coaches, coordinators, and even athletic directors, have been getting involved in scandals similar to that of Moore’s. In other words, “Sex is undefeated, ladies and gentleman.”

“I can’t tell you how many times we find ourselves looking at precarious, insane, utterly ridiculous positions that men find themselves in, and it’s almost always over a woman,” Smith exclaimed. For better or worse, the scandal has seemingly reached its climax.

Moore will deal with the charges that have been dealt to him, and the Wolverines will continue to search for their next play caller, who may just happen to be a member of the Cleveland Brown’s coaching staff. In a report made by Cleveland.com, the former Michigan quarterback and current offensive coordinator for the Browns, Tommy Rees, has become a name to follow.

Rees originally served as the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022 before doing the same with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. After which, he became the Browns’ passing game coordinator before ultimately working his way up to become their offensive coordinator.

He’s actively climbing his way up the NFL ladder, so it’s unclear as to whether or not Rees would be interested in coming back down to the college level to rescue his alma mater. Nevertheless, Michigan’s reported interest suggests that the program has officially put Moore in their rear-view mirror.

Given the severity of the charges that he incurred, as well as the fact that his career in football is likely over, perhaps it’s now time for the rest of us to do the same.