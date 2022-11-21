Kansas City Receiver Mecole Hardman Destroys His Own TV After Miraculous Chiefs Victory

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) races past Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Kansas City Chiefs

NFL is a thrilling show that fans absolutely love to watch. This sport generally treats us with high-octane clashes, but there are some games that simply cause fans to remain standing the entire time. Something similar happened last night.

The Chiefs clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West crown with their victory over the Chargers yesterday. As it turns out, Mecole Hardman, a Kansas City wide receiver, broke his television in celebration after the Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Mecole Hardman wasn’t a part of the game but that didn’t lessen his interest in the result. In fact, in order to celebrate the come from behind, he went a little overboard.

Story Of The Chiefs vs Chargers Clash

After going on injured reserve earlier in the week with an abdomen injury, Hardman won’t play for at least a month. So, like most of the Chiefs fans, he watched the game from home on Sunday night as Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27. He rode the emotional rollercoaster of three fourth-quarter lead changes.

Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv 😕🥹 pic.twitter.com/1RyOdPyJim — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

Things at the Hardman home apparently got quite heated as both teams traded blows. The 24-year-old even displayed a photo of the outcome of his action, with his TV obviously broken and not showing anything.

Hardman, unfortunately, was unable to watch in the final seconds of the game due to his brief emotional outburst. With that, he failed to notice how Patrick Mahomes incited a 75-yard drive with only 90 seconds left in order to set up a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Kelce for the 30-27 victory.

He will now have time to shop for a television to watch the Chiefs’ upcoming game, which will be played at home against the Rams the following Sunday.

