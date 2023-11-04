“Think About it, $2.2 Billion”: Analyst Adam Breneman Explains Exactly How Big College Football Playoffs are Set to Become

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Adam Breneman (81) jogs off the field following the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Purdue 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

College Football in the United States, with its 2023 season underway, is a thriving industry, fueled with substantial financial resources. The substantial income from television contracts has significantly propelled the sport’s growth. Unlike scripted entertainment, the nature of sports fosters deep emotional connection with fans, especially in the era of artificial intelligence. Notably, Deion Sanders has emerged as a key figure contributing to the success of college football this season.

In a recent piece by Front Office Sports and Adam Breneman, the future of CFB emerges as a colossal financial opportunity. Dwarfing the current media rights deal for March Madness, the potential worth of the college football playoff is projected to exceed $2.2 billion.

Excitement is soaring as the expanded 12-team playoff, as explained by the former TE, is set to commence next year, generating immense anticipation. Amidst the enthusiasm, two key questions arise. Who will secure the broadcasting rights for the college football playoffs, and will the players receive a share of the revenue?

“Think about it, $2.2 billion. The college football playoffs is poised to have possibly the highest annual media right fees of any college sports property in history. The battleground is set for the TV rights.” Added Adam Breneman in his analysis.

ESPN aims to maintain its dominance, but Fox Network is prepared for a showdown, setting the stage for one of the most significant bidding wars in college football history. NBC Sports, CBS, and streaming giants like Amazon and Apple also eye a piece of the CFB Playoffs’ financial pie. Additionally, while the playoff is expected to divide media rights among multiple TV partners, similar to the NFL, the core revolves around the players and their place in this multi-billion-dollar equation.

Did Deion Sanders Revive College Football?

Deion Sanders’ influence on college football is profound, akin to a seismic shift in a traditionally conservative landscape. The Buffaloes sported a 3-1 record at the beginning of the season. Reportedly, Coach Prime injected a staggering $90 million into Colorado’s coffers.

Deion’s arrival in the CFB world brought about a whirlwind of changes. Season tickets sold out, and merchandise sales skyrocketed by a staggering 700 percent. Moreover, Colorado became a TV sensation with the second and third most-watched games of the season. Colorado’s defensive end Jordan Domineck said on BuffsBeat Weekly,

“I feel like he’s brought a certain swagger. His mindset has completely changed the game of college football. He’s bringing in a whole bunch of people you would never see on the sideline.”

Following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the Colorado Buffaloes coach, the university gained nearly a million new Instagram followers. His background in an HBCU program also attracted a diverse viewership, with Colorado’s games experiencing a remarkable 77 percent increase in Black college football fans this season. Adam Breneman even painted a picture of Deion Sanders’ effect.