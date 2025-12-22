Drake Maye Mirrors Lamar Jackson’s 2nd Year in the NFL as MVP Race Heats Up

The exciting quarterback matchup between Drake Maye of the New England Patriots and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ended with injury for Lamar. But that didn’t make the showdown any less exciting. Both QBs are having impressive seasons, but their performances in Year 2 of their careers are eerily similar. In fact, Maye’s play this season is drawing some interesting comparisons to Lamar Jackson’s MVP-winning campaign back in 2019.

Lamar Jackson’s 2019 season was a breakthrough year, earning him the MVP title. He finished with a passer rating of 113.3, throwing for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions in 15 games. That season, he helped propel the Ravens to a 14-2 record and led the NFL in touchdown passes and total touchdowns.

Fast forward to 2025, and Drake Maye is putting up very similar numbers in his second year as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Maye has posted a passer rating of 109.1, with 3,567 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 14 games. While his touchdown count isn’t as high as Jackson’s was at this point in 2019, his passing yards and efficiency are right on track to be among the best in the league. Just like Jackson in 2019, Maye is a major reason why the Patriots are not just contenders but are looking at a potential 12-win season.

Both Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye have led their respective teams to impressive seasons. The Ravens are currently fighting for the AFC North title, knowing that winning the division might be their only path to the playoffs. Lamar has helped elevate Baltimore’s offense and continues to show why he’s one of the most dynamic QBs in the league.

On the other side, Maye’s Patriots are making a statement as one of the most consistent teams in 2025. Their 11-3 record includes a perfect 7-0 road record, making them the only undefeated team on the road this season. Tonight’s game against the Ravens is critical for New England, as a win would not only give them their 12th win but could also open up the door to the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

As for the MVP race, Maye is certainly in the conversation, though it remains a tight race. With his strong passing numbers and leadership in a Patriots offense that has been surprisingly dominant, Maye has been a key figure in New England’s success.

Maye’s chances depend on how he finishes out the regular season. If he continues to rack up yards, keep his interceptions low, and lead the Patriots deep into the playoffs, potentially to a No. 1 seed, his MVP candidacy will become even more compelling. A strong performance tonight against Jackson’s Ravens could give him a major boost, especially with the eyes of the NFL world watching.

With everything on the line for both teams, tonight’s game in Baltimore promises to be a thrilling showdown. The Ravens need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Patriots, led by Maye, are aiming to extend their win streak and solidify their status as one of the league’s top contenders.