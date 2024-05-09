Comedian Had To Scratch Off Ruthless “Makeout” Joke On Tom Brady’s Kids Due To Roast Restrictions

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before their playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s roast was already a highlight for comedy enthusiasts and fans alike. The Patriots legend gracefully took a comedic beating for three hours straight live on Netflix. However, the comedians mutually decided not to cross the line with the NFL GOAT.

On Howard Stern’s show on SiriusXM, Glaser disclosed that there was a collective agreement among the comedians not to joke about Tom Brady’s kids during the roast. However, Glaser had prepared a particularly ruthless joke involving Brady’s children which was a reference to how the former QB kisses his kids on their lips.

The joke in question was,

“I couldn’t say you know Tom hopefully we make out at the afterparty… you can pretend I’m your son. You know like the reference to him kissing his son.”

However, she scrapped it. Despite it being a gesture of goodwill, Nikki Glaser wanted to keep the joke with a reason close to her heart.

Further on, she explained that she considered the joke to be softer and relatable—reflecting on similar moments shared with her own father in childhood. But, she ultimately decided to let it go due to the informal agreement made with the other comedians.

Nikki Glaser Stole the Show With Her Ruthless Jabs on Tom Brady and Gronk

Nikki Glaser was a prominent presence at the roast of Tom Brady. She delighted the audience with her comedic flair. However, there were some jokes she didn’t get to share during the live event. During the interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show post-roast, the ‘Blind Date‘ host unveiled a few of the quips that didn’t make it on stage. One of these was a humorous jab at Brady’s purported plastic surgery, where she comically commented on his facial features.

“I love your work — you’ve done on your face,” Glaser quipped. “Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, stop.”

Additionally, Glaser mentioned a joke she had prepared about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative disease affecting many NFL players. Her sharp-witted remark played with the gravity of the condition and the NFL’s handling of it.

“It’s really cool all the proceeds are going to CTE research and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up,” Glaser shared. “People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth. … These guys really damage their bodies and brains, all for the sake of men hugging each other in a Buffalo Wild Wings.”

Despite the missed fun, Nikki Glaser’s successful quips at the Tom Brady roast were met with laughter. Here are some highlights:

Taking aim at Drew Bledsoe and the Patriots, Glaser humorously referenced the quarterback switch that saying, “Let’s get to the reason we’re all here tonight,” Glaser quipped. “Uh, Drew Bledsoe. Drew bled so Tom could run.” She also didn’t shy away from poking fun at Brady’s personal life either. She joked about his divorce from model Gisele Bundchen, playfully remarking, “You have seven rings − well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” Finally, Glaser couldn’t resist poking fun at Brady’s cryptocurrency misadventure.

“Tom also lost $30 million dollars in crypto,” she joked. “Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean, even Gronk was like, ‘Me know that not real money.'”

Her imitation of Gronk left everyone in splits, prompting host Kevin Hart to rise from his seat and give her a standing ovation. Meanwhile, successful performances from Glaser and the others have ensured that the roast remained a hot topic of conversation long after its conclusion, leaving fans eager for more star-studded nights of comedy.